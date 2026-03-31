VILNIUS, Lithuania, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteBIT Coin (WBT), the token of the WhiteBIT exchange, has reached a market capitalization of $15 billion, according to CoinDesk. This represents a 50% increase from its previous $10 billion valuation and places WBT among the ten largest tokens by market cap on the platform. The increase follows recent developments in the token's structure and the exchange's growth.

Tokenomics as the Foundation of Growth

WhiteBIT Coin (WBT) Reaches $15 Billion Market Capitalization Following Exchange Expansion

At the core of WBT's growth is its structured tokenomics, designed to balance supply expansion with long-term value support. The token operates under a deflationary model, with regular buyback-and-burn mechanisms funded by a share of trading fees, alongside scheduled unlocks that support ecosystem development.

On March 13, WhiteBIT unlocked more than 39 million WBT tokens—worth approximately $1.19 billion. The newly unlocked tokens are allocated to WhiteBIT Funds, rather than being immediately released into open market circulation. This approach aims to mitigate short-term sell pressure while maintaining flexibility for strategic initiatives and long-term growth.

Expanding Global Access

WBT's growth has also been supported by increased global accessibility. The token was recently listed on Kraken, one of the industry's most established trading platforms. The listing introduced WBT/EUR and WBT/USD trading pairs, expanding access to new markets and institutional participants, while strengthening liquidity and price discovery.

In December 2025, WBT was included in the S&P 5 crypto indices by S&P Dow Jones Indices. Inclusion in these indices signals growing recognition of WBT within broader financial markets and increases its visibility among institutional investors tracking benchmark crypto assets.

Ecosystem Expansion and Global Strategy

Beyond token mechanics and listings, WhiteBIT's broader ecosystem growth continues to reinforce WBT's value proposition. The company has been actively expanding its international footprint, including its recent entry into Ghana through a regulatory sandbox initiative launched in collaboration with local authorities. This move positions WhiteBIT among a select group of companies contributing to the development of regulated digital asset markets in one of Africa's fastest-growing crypto adoption regions.

WBT's utility within the WhiteBIT ecosystem also remains central to its valuation. The token is integrated across core platform services, including trading fee discounts, access to launchpad opportunities, and participation in a range of ecosystem products.

"Reaching a $15 billion market capitalization reflects the consistent development of our ecosystem and the trust of our global community," said Volodymyr Nosov, Founder and President of W Group, of which WhiteBIT is a part of. "We are focused on building long-term value through compliance, innovation, and global expansion, ensuring that WBT remains a key pillar of the digital financial infrastructure we are developing."

As WhiteBIT continues to expand across trading, payments, blockchain infrastructure, and institutional services, WBT plays an increasingly central role in connecting these components into a unified financial ecosystem.

About WhiteBIT

WhiteBIT is the largest European cryptocurrency exchange by traffic, offering over 900 trading pairs, 340+ assets, and supporting 8 fiat currencies. Founded in 2018, the platform is a part of W Group, which serves more than 35 million customers globally. WhiteBIT collaborates with Visa, FACEIT, FC Juventus, and the Ukrainian national football team. The company is dedicated to driving the widespread adoption of blockchain technology worldwide.

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SOURCE WhiteBIT