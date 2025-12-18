VILNIUS, Lithuania, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, WhiteBIT expanded its international presence, entered new markets, and developed its product and institutional offering. The year focused on geographic expansion, partnerships, and operational development across retail and institutional segments, alongside ongoing compliance and security efforts.

Building a Global Crypto Platform

WhiteBIT Reports on International Growth and Platform Development in 2025

In 2025, WhiteBIT announced the launch of W Group, a fintech global ecosystem combining multiple blockchain and digital finance products. The W Group ecosystem serves 35 million users worldwide. Within this structure, WhiteBIT serves more than 8 million users across 150+ countries and processes approximately $3 trillion in annual trading volume.

Expanding Presence Across Key Markets

During the year, WhiteBIT expanded operations in Australia, Argentina, Brazil, and other countries.

WhiteBIT also launched WhiteBIT US as a separate entity intended to operate locally in the United States. The platform introduced spot trading, instant exchange, and on/off-ramp services, with additional corporate and institutional services planned for subsequent phases.

In the Middle East, WhiteBIT entered into a cooperation agreement with Durrah AlFodah Holding in Saudi Arabia. The agreement outlines collaboration on blockchain infrastructure, CBDC research frameworks, tokenization initiatives, and data and mining infrastructure, in line with Vision 2030.

Partnerships Driving Global Reach

In 2025, WhiteBIT continued to develop partnerships across sports, payments, and trading infrastructure.

The company entered a global partnership with Juventus FC, with its logo featured on the first team's kit sleeve. The collaboration included the launch of the Juventus Fan Zone and ticket and membership discounts for fans holding the WhiteBIT Nova Debit Card.

WhiteBIT also continued fan-focused initiatives with FC Barcelona, including joint activations around the club's return to Spotify Camp Nou, engaging supporters both on-site and digitally.

Alongside sports partnerships, WhiteBIT worked with Visa, TradingView, Tether, and FACEIT, and organized the International Crypto Trading Cup (ICTC), the first-ever live-streamed trading competition.

WBT Reaches New Market Milestones

In 2025, WhiteBIT Coin (WBT) marked three years since its launch. During the year, WBT reached a new all-time high (ATH) of $64.11, representing a 1784.1% year-over-year increase. The coin was included in five S&P Cryptocurrency Indices, reflecting growing recognition at an institutional benchmarking level.

WhiteBIT and WBT also appeared in exchange and market rankings published by CoinDesk, Kaiko, and CoinGlass.

Product Development and Platform Evolution

Throughout 2025, WhiteBIT continued to develop its retail platform and core infrastructure, focusing on performance and scalability. The trading infrastructure is capable of processing over 1 million operations per second, supporting periods of high market activity.

Product updates included Hedge Mode for futures trading, expanded Buy Crypto and Flex Earn functionality, updates to the web and mobile interface, improvements to the affiliate dashboard, and the introduction of a real-time Best Bid/Ask WebSocket stream. WhiteBIT also launched WB Check, a unique product enabling simplified crypto transfers without requiring the recipient to complete full onboarding.

WhiteBIT also continued to develop payment-oriented products. The WhiteBIT Nova card exceeded €50 million in cumulative volume, indicating growing interest in everyday crypto payments. The average monthly spend surpassed €750 per user, with transactions distributed across routine categories such as groceries (21%), food and cafés (19%), and subscriptions (14.5%). During the year, WhiteBIT also introduced new Nova card designs, expanding customization options for users.

WhiteBIT's mining pool, WhitePool, also expanded operations during the year, increasing hashrate and capacity. During 2025, WhitePool increased its hashrate from 7 EH/s to over 10 EH/s, mined 502 blocks, and distributed 1,503.41 BTC to users, with an average lucky rate of 104%. Also, WhiteBIT introduced a referral program for WhitePool as part of its mining pool offering.

B2B and Institutional Services

In 2025, WhiteBIT significantly strengthened its B2B and institutional offering as part of its global expansion.

Existing services, including Token Listing and Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS), were upgraded to better meet international demand. Token listings became faster and more accessible, while CaaS was streamlined to simplify crypto integration for fintech companies and banks.

WhiteBIT also expanded its institutional product suite with OTC trading, portfolio margin, liquidity provision, custody solutions, payments for business, alongside tailored solutions for high-net-worth clients.

Together, these services form a comprehensive crypto infrastructure for corporate clients — designed to be flexible, scalable, and secure, with personalized onboarding and efficient execution.

During the year, WhiteBIT continued to deepen relationships with institutional clients through exclusive initiatives, including its first Institutional Night at the FC Barcelona Museum, bringing together industry leaders for high-level discussions in a closed, professional setting.

Security and Compliance

During 2025, WhiteBIT updated internal AML, security, and compliance frameworks to support operations across additional jurisdictions.

Changes included updates to compliance policies, transaction monitoring procedures, and account protection mechanisms. WhiteBIT's compliance practices were referenced in an external case study published by Crystal Intelligence.

The exchange continues to hold an AAA security rating from CER.live and maintains CCSS Level 3 certification.

By the end of 2025, WhiteBIT operated across multiple regions with a broadened product set covering retail users, businesses, and institutional clients. Further expansion in the U.S. market is a priority for WhiteBIT, while WhiteBIT US operates and develops as a separate company.

About WhiteBIT

WhiteBIT is the largest European cryptocurrency exchange by traffic, offering over 900 trading pairs, 340+ assets, and supporting 8 fiat currencies. Founded in 2018, the platform is a part of W Group, which serves more than 35 million customers globally. WhiteBIT collaborates with Visa, FACEIT, FC Juventus, and the Ukrainian national football team. The company is dedicated to driving the widespread adoption of blockchain technology worldwide.

