WhiteBIT's Native Coin WBT Added to Five S&P Cryptocurrency Indices

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteBIT coin has been officially included in the S&P Cryptocurrency Broad Digital Market (BDM) Index , marking a significant milestone for both WhiteBIT and the broader fintech landscape of Central and Eastern Europe.

WhiteBIT cover image

The S&P BDM Index — curated by S&P Dow Jones Indices — tracks the performance of leading digital assets that meet strict institutional criteria, including liquidity, market capitalization, governance, transparency, and risk controls. The addition of WhiteBIT coin reinforces the platform's growing role in the global crypto economy and highlights the industry's shift toward regulated, infrastructure-level players.

Beyond the inclusion in the Broad Digital Market Index, WhiteBIT's native coin, WBT, has also been added to four additional S&P Dow Jones digital-asset indices, underscoring its emergence as a mature, institutionally relevant asset.

WBT now appears within several key benchmark families:

These classifications require a multi-quarter record of liquidity stability, transparent price formation, and consistent market-cap behavior.

As the industry matures, index providers are expanding coverage beyond protocol-layer tokens, increasingly acknowledging the systemic role of exchanges and financial-infrastructure platforms. WhiteBIT's coin presence in the BDM Index positions the company within the global map of institutional-grade digital-asset providers.

"Being recognized by S&P DJI is more than an index inclusion — it signals that crypto infrastructure from our region has reached global institutional standards," said Volodymyr Nosov, CEO of WhiteBIT "This is a turning point not only for our company but also for the evolution of compliant crypto services worldwide."

This expanded representation marks an important shift for WBT: from a utility token into a component integrated into global benchmark structures used by investment firms, ETF/ETN designers, and quantitative research platforms. Its presence in multiple institutional models means that WBT is now incorporated into the analytical frameworks that guide long-term allocation strategies, diversified exposure construction, and risk-adjusted portfolio modelling.

Market Performance: Resilient Growth and a New All-Time High

WBT's inclusion comes after a period of stability and upward movement, reaching a new all-time high of $62.96 on November 18, 2025 , despite broader market declines and changes external analyses noted WBT's resilience. These factors contributed to meeting S&P's criteria for classification.

Being part of S&P indices gives WBT a clear benchmark, making it easier to use in future financial products and long-term investment strategies.

About WhiteBIT

WhiteBIT is the largest European cryptocurrency exchange by traffic, offering over 900 trading pairs, 340+ assets, and supporting 8 fiat currencies. Founded in 2018, the platform is part of W Group, serving more than 35 million customers globally. WhiteBIT collaborates with Visa, FACEIT, FC Juventus, and the Ukrainian national football team. The company is dedicated to driving the widespread adoption of blockchain technology worldwide.

