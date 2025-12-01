NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteBIT, the largest European cryptocurrency exchange by traffic, today announced its official launch in the United States, establishing WhiteBIT US as an independent entity designed to scale and operate locally across the country. The launch marks a strategic expansion into the world's most regulated and institutionally driven digital asset market.

WhiteBIT Expands Globally with U.S. Launch and Times Square Campaign

WhiteBIT US has already obtained its first operational licenses and is actively progressing toward broader regulatory coverage. The company is taking steps to maximize nationwide presence and aims to serve users in all 50 states, reinforcing its commitment to full transparency and compliance-driven growth.

WhiteBIT's entry brings to the U.S. market its hallmark strengths: robust compliance, industry-leading security, and competitive fees, along with the products that have become a signature feature.

"Our decision to launch in the U.S. is driven not by expansion alone, but by the country's proactive approach to cryptocurrency and its strong policy of attracting technology companies. The U.S. is focused on growing the industry and strengthening its leadership in blockchain innovation. We are here to contribute to this growth with secure infrastructure, trusted technology, and a long-term commitment to the market." — Volodymyr Nosov, Founder and CEO of WhiteBIT, President of W Group

Local Presence and U.S. Leadership Team

As part of its long-term rollout strategy, WhiteBIT US has assembled a seasoned team of U.S.-based executives and established its headquarters in New York, supported by satellite offices nationwide. This expanded presence strengthens operational execution and positions the company to scale rapidly in key U.S. jurisdictions.

Job Creation Driven by Global Expertise

WhiteBIT has a global team of over 1,300 professionals, contributing to the growth of the global blockchain ecosystem. WhiteBIT US plans to create additional jobs in the United States, bringing onboard specialized local talent. This approach is essential for strengthening blockchain infrastructure, developing scalable products made in the U.S., and driving global expansion from within the country.

Available Products at Launch

Starting today, U.S. users who complete full KYC verification will gain access to:

Spot Trading

Instant Exchange

On/Off Ramp Services

WhiteBIT US plans to further expand U.S. offerings with fiat integration, KYB (corporate onboarding), and institutional services, including custody and liquidity solutions.

Times Square Showcase

This year, WhiteBIT marked its 7‑year anniversary — having grown from a single exchange into the global fintech ecosystem W Group, serving 35 million users worldwide. W Group brings together eight companies under its umbrella, spanning crypto exchange, blockchain infrastructure, payment services, digital banking, analytics, and more.

To mark the milestone, WhiteBIT has unveiled a global brand campaign exploring everyday doubts about crypto and how the exchange has earned users' trust. Starting from November 28, one of the campaign's videos will be featured on Times Square, spotlighting WhiteBIT's vision for secure, accessible, and globally connected digital finance.

European Security and Compliance Standards for U.S. Users

WhiteBIT enters the U.S. as one of the most secure crypto exchanges globally, backed by a record of zero security incidents and leading industry certifications. The exchange:

Is ranked Top 3 in global exchange security by CER.live

Is the first crypto exchange to receive CCSS (CryptoCurrency Security Standard) Level 3 certification

Maintains robust AML/KYC compliance protocols

Offers high liquidity, transparent operations, and competitive trading fees

Provides users with advantageous Earn programs and rewards

These standards, honed over years serving millions of users in Europe, are now being introduced to the U.S. market as part of WhiteBIT's mission for global blockchain adoption.

About WhiteBIT

WhiteBIT is the largest European cryptocurrency exchange by traffic, offering over 900 trading pairs, 340+ assets, and supporting 8 fiat currencies. Founded in 2018, the platform is a part of W Group which serves more than 35 million customers globally. WhiteBIT collaborates with Visa, FACEIT, FC Juventus and the Ukrainian national football team. The company is dedicated to driving the widespread adoption of blockchain technology worldwide.

