WhiteBIT Marks 7 Years of Growth, Introduces W Group as a Global Fintech Powerhouse

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Nov. 23, 2025 -- From a single exchange to a global ecosystem serving 35 million users. WhiteBIT celebrates seven years of innovation, security, and trust.

This year marks WhiteBIT's seventh anniversary, a milestone that reflects its journey from a single European cryptocurrency exchange to a global force in digital finance. Over the past seven years, WhiteBIT has expanded its user base, services, markets, and partnerships, setting new standards in the crypto industry.

Introducing W Group: A Global Fintech Ecosystem

In 2025, WhiteBIT proudly introduces W Group, a global fintech ecosystem built on the values of security, professionalism, and innovation, serving 35 million users worldwide with a total capitalization of $38.9 billion.

W Group unites eight companies:

WhiteBIT — the largest European centralized crypto exchange by traffic

— the largest European centralized exchange by traffic Whitepay — SaaS company that provides cryptocurrency solutions

— SaaS company that provides solutions Whitechain — Low-cost, fast and secure EVM blockchain platform

— Low-cost, fast and secure EVM blockchain platform white.market — An innovative P2P marketplace for CS2 skins trading

— An innovative P2P marketplace for CS2 skins trading The Coinomist — Analytical platform and news portal about the crypto industry

— Analytical platform and news portal about the industry ByHi show — educational entertainment show about the blockchain industry

— educational entertainment show about the blockchain industry PayUniCard — The first non-banking institution in Georgia

— The first non-banking institution in Georgia HashBank — Georgia's first fully digital bank

"Our vision is a world where blockchain empowers everyone—making finance simple, secure, and part of everyday life. We believe that mass adoption of blockchain will unlock new opportunities, drive innovation, and create a more inclusive financial future. At W Group, we are committed to building the tools that make this future possible for everyone, everywhere," said Volodymyr Nosov, Founder and President of W Group.

The W Group brings together a team of 1,300 professionals across 15 locations in Lithuania, Estonia, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Australia, Georgia, Turkey, Ukraine, UK, British Virgin Islands, Argentina, Brazil, and Hong Kong, reflecting its commitment to global reach and trusted service.

Seven Years, Millions in Trust

At the center of W Group remains the WhiteBIT exchange, which serves 8 million users across 150 countries, facilitating $2.7 trillion in annual trading volume, and has seen its native WhiteBIT Coin (WBT) grow 27-fold since launch, underscoring user confidence and steady adoption. Over the past year, the WhiteBIT exchange accelerated its global expansion, expanding to Australia, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Italy, Argentina, and Brazil.

To mark its anniversary, WhiteBIT is launching a global brand campaign centered on trust in modern technology. Through three ironic short films, the campaign humorously explores everyday doubts about crypto— and how WhiteBIT has earned the trust of millions.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/ml_WUSD-5tg (embedded video)

https://youtu.be/ml_WUSD-5tg

Security remains central to this trust. WhiteBIT ranks among the top three most reliable exchanges with an AAA rating from CER.live and was the first crypto exchange to achieve the highest Cryptocurrency Security Standard (CCSS) Level 3 certification.

Setting Industry Firsts

WhiteBIT has had a landmark year with major firsts. It hosted the first International Crypto Trading Cup (ICTC 2025), which brought top traders together on one stage in a live-streamed competition, setting a new standard for crypto trading events. In an unprecedented moment, the winner's name was displayed on the LED screens during the El Clásico football match — blending the excitement of esports, crypto, and world-class football.

WhiteBIT also held the first-ever metaverse graduation ceremony for students of its "Blockchain Technologies" program at Ukrainian National University of "Kyiv-Mohyla Academy", The company also held the first metaverse graduation ceremony for students of the "Blockchain Technologies" program at Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, issuing NFT certificates on Whitechain as the company's commitment to education and pioneering digital experiences.

SportsFi Leadership

WhiteBIT solidified its position at the intersection of sports and crypto, becoming Juventus FC's sleeve partner and official cryptocurrency exchange partner. As part of this collaboration, WhiteBIT launched the Crypto Fan Zone for Juventus supporters. This partnership leverages digital finance to enhance fan engagement and integrates crypto into sports, setting new standards for how SportsFi can connect clubs and communities globally.

Product and Institutional Growth

WhiteBIT continues to expand its product suite and strengthen its ecosystem. The WhiteBIT Nova debit card processed over $50 million in transactions in the first year. New features — Flexible Crypto Lending and Hedge Mode — give users additional control, while WhitePool is among top 15 global mining pools, increasing its hashrate from 7 to 10.5 EH/s. The company also introduced WB Check, a tool that enables seamless asset transfers without requiring the recipient to onboard to the platform.

On the institutional side, WhiteBIT now serves over 1,300 institutional clients with solutions including Crypto-as-a-Service, OTC trading, liquidity provision, custody, wallet-address generation, and Portfolio Margin. WhiteBIT also hosted an exclusive Institutional Night at the FC Barcelona Museum, bringing select financial leaders together for a private discussion on the future of stablecoin adoption.

Looking Ahead

From a single European exchange to a global ecosystem, WhiteBIT's journey demonstrates its commitment to innovation and trust in crypto and blockchain. With W Group, the company remains focused on building secure, user-friendly, and comprehensive solutions for retail and institutional clients alike.

