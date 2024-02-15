Whitney Jones Named Chief Financial Officer at Consensus

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus , the leader in Enterprise Demo Automation, announces the promotion of Whitney Jones to Chief Financial Officer. In her previous role as VP of Finance and Business Operations, Whitney played a pivotal role in leading the financial strategy of Consensus, contributing significantly in securing the $110M Series C from Sumeru Equity Partners in February of 2023.

Whitney said, "I am beyond honored and excited to have been given the opportunity to be Chief Financial Officer at Consensus. We truly have something special here. I'm honored to work with this tremendously talented team. At Consensus, there is an authentic culture of innovation and desire to win the right way. There is endless potential for how Consensus will transform the enterprise buying experience."

As the new CFO, Whitney will continue to play a pivotal role in steering Consensus towards new financial milestones, overseeing the financial and business operations, strategic planning, and fiscal responsibility of Consensus. This strategic move complements Consensus's recent addition of Doug Johnson as CEO. It reflects Consensus's commitment to fostering internal talent and maintaining a strong leadership team as the company continues to experience growth and success.

Doug, CEO at Consensus, said, "I am thrilled that Whitney has moved from Consensus' VP of Finance and Business Operations to CFO. She has a proven track record of leading the organization's financial and operational agenda. I have complete faith that Whitney will continue to help the company grow revenue and further our mission of using demo automation to make buying easier for the end customer."

Consensus launched Tours in November 2023, which gives buyers a new way to explore products independently and asynchronously without forcing them to "click every click." Presales, sales teams, and customer success can create a prescriptive story path that takes the buyer on a multipage immersive experience incorporating live product UI and task-based navigation. Demo pages will use both text and video explainers to demonstrate product features and value propositions. This frictionless approach enhances buyer product education and streamlines the sales process enabling Presales and Sales teams to compress buying cycles, reallocate internal time savings to high-value activities, and close more deals with fewer resources.

Consensus, the Intelligent Demo Automation Platform, scales presales instantly with interactive video demos. Presales and technical sales teams automate repetitive product demos which allows them to reallocate that time to higher value activities. Buyers get a better experience— one that guides them with digital, interactive and on-demand video demos. This uncovers stakeholders automatically and eliminates unqualified demos, which in turn dramatically shortens sales cycles by 29% up to 68% and improves close rates by up to 44%. Market leaders like Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, Autodesk, Sage, Trintech, Coupa and many others trust Consensus to scale. For more information, visit www.goconsensus.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

