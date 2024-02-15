Whitney Jones Named Chief Financial Officer at Consensus

News provided by

Consensus

15 Feb, 2024, 08:36 ET

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus, the leader in Enterprise Demo Automation, announces the promotion of Whitney Jones to Chief Financial Officer.  In her previous role as VP of Finance and Business Operations, Whitney played a pivotal role in leading the financial strategy of Consensus, contributing significantly in securing the $110M Series C from Sumeru Equity Partners in February of 2023.

Whitney said, "I am beyond honored and excited to have been given the opportunity to be Chief Financial Officer at Consensus. We truly have something special here. I'm honored to work with this tremendously talented team. At Consensus, there is an authentic culture of innovation and desire to win the right way. There is endless potential for how Consensus will transform the enterprise buying experience."

As the new CFO, Whitney will continue to play a pivotal role in steering Consensus towards new financial milestones, overseeing the financial and business operations, strategic planning, and fiscal responsibility of Consensus. This strategic move complements Consensus's recent addition of Doug Johnson as CEO. It reflects Consensus's commitment to fostering internal talent and maintaining a strong leadership team as the company continues to experience growth and success.

Doug, CEO at Consensus, said, "I am thrilled that Whitney has moved from Consensus' VP of Finance and Business Operations to CFO. She has a proven track record of leading the organization's financial and operational agenda. I have complete faith that Whitney will continue to help the company grow revenue and further our mission of using demo automation to make buying easier for the end customer."

Consensus launched Tours in November 2023, which gives buyers a new way to explore products independently and asynchronously without forcing them to "click every click." Presales, sales teams, and customer success can create a prescriptive story path that takes the buyer on a multipage immersive experience incorporating live product UI and task-based navigation. Demo pages will use both text and video explainers to demonstrate product features and value propositions. This frictionless approach enhances buyer product education and streamlines the sales process enabling Presales and Sales teams to compress buying cycles, reallocate internal time savings to high-value activities, and close more deals with fewer resources.

ABOUT CONSENSUS:

Consensus, the Intelligent Demo Automation Platform, scales presales instantly with interactive video demos. Presales and technical sales teams automate repetitive product demos which allows them to reallocate that time to higher value activities. Buyers get a better experience— one that guides them with digital, interactive and on-demand video demos. This uncovers stakeholders automatically and eliminates unqualified demos, which in turn dramatically shortens sales cycles by 29% up to 68% and improves close rates by up to 44%. Market leaders like Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, Autodesk, Sage, Trintech, Coupa and many others trust Consensus to scale. For more information, visit www.goconsensus.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Garrett Erickson
562-991-3702
[email protected] 

SOURCE Consensus

Also from this source

Consensus Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

Consensus Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

Consensus was Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the 2nd year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say...
Consensus Brings Demo Automation & Buyer Enablement Training to Teams Worldwide With the Launch of Consensus Academy

Consensus Brings Demo Automation & Buyer Enablement Training to Teams Worldwide With the Launch of Consensus Academy

Consensus, the global leader in demo automation, launched its online education program, Consensus Academy, today. This first-of-its-kind program...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.