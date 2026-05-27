Who are the Best Wealth Managers for Retirees? Fisher Investments recognized by Kiplinger

Kiplinger's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards recognize the best personal finance firms.

PLANO, Texas, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Who are the best wealth managers for retirees or those considering retirement? Fisher Investments was recognized by Kiplinger in its Readers' Choice Awards 2026: Wealth Managers. The recognition reflects Fisher Investments' focus on helping clients plan successful retirements through personalized service, comprehensive financial planning, portfolio management and investor education.

Kiplinger chose award winners based on a reader survey. More than 4,200 readers participated, rating their wealth management providers according to their personal, everyday experiences. Respondents considered factors such as customer service interactions, overall satisfaction with their provider and how likely they would be to recommend the firm to others.

"We are honored to be recognized in Kiplinger's Readers' Choice Awards 2026: Wealth Managers," said Damian Ornani, Chief Executive Officer of Fisher Investments. "This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering tailored investment guidance, exceptional client service and a disciplined approach designed to help our clients achieve their retirement goals."

Visit Kiplinger.com for more information about Fisher Investments' award and the methodology behind it.

About Fisher Investments

Founded in 1979, Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 3/31/2026, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $387 billion across three principal businesses—US Private Client, Institutional, and Private Client International. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column for over 32 years until 2017, making him the longest running columnist in the magazine's history. He now writes monthly for the New York Post and bespoke columns in 29 other countries—spanning more countries, more languages and more total reach than any other non-syndicated columnist of any type ever. Ken appears regularly on major TV networks like Fox Business and News, BNN Bloomberg and CNN International. He has also written 11 investing and finance books, including four New York Times bestsellers. For more information, visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

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