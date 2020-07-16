Who are the real victims of India's ban on Chinese apps?

These Chinese apps are considered "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of state and public order." However, they are actually just short-video and social media applications, such as video sharing platform TikTok, social media platforms QQ, WeChat and Weibo, and photo editing app Meitu.

Take TikTok as an example. Most users and creators on the platform are ordinary people. By sharing funny clips, and short videos about food, pets, working-out, dancing and stunts, normal people can showcase their talents, feelings and everyday lives. In this way, TikTok (known as Douyin in China) enjoys immense popularity among youngsters in China and overseas. Many fun short videos have spread widely, and even caused waves of imitation and discussion around the globe.

How can a platform full of such joy and creativity endanger India's sovereignty and security? The Indian government has failed to offer a clear answer or explanation to this question.

In fact, overseas branches of many Chinese internet firms operate independently from their parent companies. They employ large numbers of local people in various positions, and their data centers are located outside of China. Allegations against such Chinese companies regarding privacy and data protection are based on groundless suspicions.

Currently, the banning of Chinese software has triggered a "boycott of Chinese goods."

In recent years, India has launched multiple boycotts of Chinese products. For example, more than half of the 59 Chinese apps banned this time were subject to a similar boycott in 2017. These actions are closely connected with the China-India border situation and diplomatic relations as well as domestic and international challenges facing India. The act of boycotting Chinese products is no more than an emotional outlet.

It is hard to accurately estimate what impact this ban will have on cooperation between China and India in the areas of technology and the internet. But it is clear that with TikTok's removal from app stores in India, many local online celebrities with large followings will suddenly lose a platform to showcase themselves and even earn an income.

Boycotting Chinese products will not help India solve its real concerns. Instead, it will merely undermine the hard-won achievements of globalization.

