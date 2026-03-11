WHO Foundation and Novo Nordisk Expand Collaboration to Provide Financial Support towards strengthening health systems for Cardio-Renal-Metabolic Diseases

GENEVA, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The WHO Foundation today announced an expanded collaboration with Novo Nordisk to support global efforts to strengthen health systems against the rising burden of cardio-renal-metabolic diseases, including obesity and diabetes.

Novo Nordisk has committed a total of USD 7.9 million to support this effort, with an initial gift of USD 2.9 million in 2024 followed by an additional USD 5 million in December 2025.

Representatives from the WHO Foundation, Novo Nordisk, and health partners gathered at the launch of the Roadmap for Promoting Health and Addressing Childhood Obesity in School Settings under the Shine India initiative, marking a collaborative step toward preventing childhood obesity and promoting healthier school environments in India.

The contribution will enable the WHO Foundation to support WHO's broader efforts to address noncommunicable diseases through prevention, early action, and strengthened primary health care, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where health systems often face capacity constraints.

"Cardio-renal-metabolic diseases are complex conditions that demand prevention-first approaches anchored in strong and resilient health systems," said Anil Soni, Chief Executive Officer of the WHO Foundation. "By supporting WHO's leadership on prevention, we can reinforce the science and public health foundations that countries need to respond effectively and equitably."

"Addressing obesity, diabetes and related conditions requires partnership at scale — working across governments, communities, civil society and the private sector to advance prevention, early detection and care. In expanding Novo Nordisk's contribution to the WHO Foundation, we hope that more countries will be empowered with the tools, evidence and resources they need to make impactful local action." Said Elin Jäger, Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Sustainability, Novo Nordisk.

Global context on obesity

More than 1 billion people worldwide are living with obesity, including 650 million adults, 340 million adolescents, and 39 million children.

Worldwide obesity has nearly tripled since 1975.

Overweight and obesity cause more deaths globally than underweight.

39 million children under age 5 are overweight or obese, and more than 340 million people aged 5–19 live with overweight or obesity.

About the WHO Foundation

The WHO Foundation is an independent organization headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, created in 2020 to support the mission of the World Health Organization. It mobilizes philanthropic capital and builds catalytic partnerships to advance health equity, respond to urgent health challenges, and strengthen systems that save lives. By connecting partners and practitioners, the Foundation helps scale trusted solutions, fund life-saving responses, and drive lasting change toward Health for All. Learn more at who.foundation

