Who Rules the Road in Automotive Maintenance? Market Force Study Highlights the Best in Customer Loyalty and Trust
Sep 10, 2024, 09:11 ET
ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We've all been there – you're cruising along, thinking about your day, when suddenly the dreaded "check engine" light pops on. Maybe it's followed by a strange noise, a burning smell, or even a flat tire. Whatever the issue, your plans are instantly derailed, and the stress of finding a reliable mechanic begins. Will they fix it right the first time? Will it cost a fortune?
Market Force Information's latest study takes the guesswork out of choosing the right automotive maintenance provider. With input from thousands of drivers across the U.S., the study reveals which brands deliver quality, trustworthy service, so you can get your car back in shape without the hassle.
Consumer Insights:
Valvoline's Leadership in Automotive Care:
Challenges for Other Brands: While Valvoline continues to set the standard, other brands face headwinds. Firestone Complete Auto Care, for example, saw only 38.8% of its customers likely to recommend its services, and the brand had the highest reported problem incidence rate at 16.3%. Walmart also struggled with a high incidence rate of 15.6%. The study showed that 50% of customers would not return to a brand following a negative experience.
Demographic Insights: The study surveyed drivers of all vehicle types, from economy cars to high-end models, across various age groups and income levels. The findings represent a comprehensive look at how American drivers choose where to service their vehicles.
Valvoline: A Leader in Automotive Maintenance
Founded over 150 years ago, Valvoline is known for its expertise in providing high-quality motor oil and vehicle maintenance services. Today, with hundreds of locations nationwide, Valvoline's dedication to customer satisfaction, convenience, and trust continues to earn it top rankings across the board. Its commitment to innovation and integrity has made it a trusted partner for drivers who value service they can depend on.
