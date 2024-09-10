Who Rules the Road in Automotive Maintenance? Market Force Study Highlights the Best in Customer Loyalty and Trust

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We've all been there – you're cruising along, thinking about your day, when suddenly the dreaded "check engine" light pops on. Maybe it's followed by a strange noise, a burning smell, or even a flat tire. Whatever the issue, your plans are instantly derailed, and the stress of finding a reliable mechanic begins. Will they fix it right the first time? Will it cost a fortune?

Market Force Information's latest study takes the guesswork out of choosing the right automotive maintenance provider. With input from thousands of drivers across the U.S., the study reveals which brands deliver quality, trustworthy service, so you can get your car back in shape without the hassle.

Consumer Insights:

Market Leader: Valvoline has taken the top spot across multiple key metrics, including an impressive CLI score of 4.6/5 and a Trust rating of 4.25. Consumers consistently return to Valvoline for their maintenance needs, with the brand capturing 75% of future visits from its customers, more than any other provider.





Valvoline has taken the top spot across multiple key metrics, including an impressive CLI score of 4.6/5 and a Trust rating of 4.25. Consumers consistently return to Valvoline for their maintenance needs, with the brand capturing 75% of future visits from its customers, more than any other provider. Price Still Matters: While Valvoline excels in service and trust, price remains the number one decision driver for automotive maintenance. Price was valued more than three times higher than the next leading factor, which was quality of service, followed closely by convenience and previous positive experiences.





While Valvoline excels in service and trust, price remains the number one decision driver for automotive maintenance. Price was valued more than three times higher than the next leading factor, which was quality of service, followed closely by convenience and previous positive experiences. Service Preferences: While chain providers like Valvoline, Walmart, and Jiffy Lube dominate market share, dealerships still account for 38% of all service visits, showing that familiarity and trust remain important for many consumers.

Valvoline's Leadership in Automotive Care:

Customer Loyalty: Valvoline has established itself as a favorite among consumers with a CLI score of 4.6/5, leading the industry in customer satisfaction. Its ability to retain customers is unmatched, as 75% of consumers plan to return for their future maintenance needs.





Valvoline has established itself as a favorite among consumers with a CLI score of 4.6/5, leading the industry in customer satisfaction. Its ability to retain customers is unmatched, as 75% of consumers plan to return for their future maintenance needs. Trust and Confidence: Earning a Trust score of 4.25, Valvoline is the go-to choice for drivers looking for reliable service they can count on. Whether it's routine maintenance or a more complex repair, Valvoline's reputation for integrity shines through.





Earning a Trust score of 4.25, Valvoline is the go-to choice for drivers looking for reliable service they can count on. Whether it's routine maintenance or a more complex repair, Valvoline's reputation for integrity shines through. Dominating Share of Wallet: Valvoline secures a greater share of its customers' future spending than any other automotive maintenance provider. With 75% of future visits locked in, it has solidified its position as a top contender in the industry.

Challenges for Other Brands: While Valvoline continues to set the standard, other brands face headwinds. Firestone Complete Auto Care, for example, saw only 38.8% of its customers likely to recommend its services, and the brand had the highest reported problem incidence rate at 16.3%. Walmart also struggled with a high incidence rate of 15.6%. The study showed that 50% of customers would not return to a brand following a negative experience.

Demographic Insights: The study surveyed drivers of all vehicle types, from economy cars to high-end models, across various age groups and income levels. The findings represent a comprehensive look at how American drivers choose where to service their vehicles.

Valvoline: A Leader in Automotive Maintenance

Founded over 150 years ago, Valvoline is known for its expertise in providing high-quality motor oil and vehicle maintenance services. Today, with hundreds of locations nationwide, Valvoline's dedication to customer satisfaction, convenience, and trust continues to earn it top rankings across the board. Its commitment to innovation and integrity has made it a trusted partner for drivers who value service they can depend on.

To access the full automotive maintenance study results, please visit:

https://www.marketforce.com/automotive-research-2024-access

For brands and analysts interested in a full walkthrough of results, schedule a briefing at:

https://www.marketforce.com/schedule-a-briefing

Join our growing consumer panel at:

https://panel.marketforce.com/become-a-panelist

About Market Force Information

Market Force helps leading global brands improve customer experience and operations through an integrated service package, including mystery shopping, site audits, social media management, contact center services, employee engagement surveys, and advanced analytics. Market Force serves industries such as automotive, retail, restaurant, hospitality, telecom, and more, helping businesses grow through actionable insights.

Learn more at:

www.marketforce.com

SOURCE Market Force Information