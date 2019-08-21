Whole30, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises & Grubhub Team Up for Healthier Meal Options with Whole30 Delivered

The culinary team at LEYE worked directly with Whole30 to create a menu for the virtual restaurant that keeps with the lifestyle brand's commitment to real, whole, unprocessed foods. The menu is available to order for lunch and dinner – and will rotate seasonally to showcase the freshest ingredients. Menu items include: Thai Chicken-Coconut-Curry Soup, Melissa's Buffalo Chicken Salad, "Spaghetti and Meatballs" made with spaghetti squash and chicken meatballs, Roasted Chicken Tikka Masala, and more. Visit whole30delivered.com for the full menu of dishes that are available starting today for delivery through Grubhub .

"We are thrilled to be working with two great organizations, Whole30 and Grubhub, in putting together, what we think is a very different delivery-only concept," said R.J. Melman, president of LEYE. "We think Whole30 is a great step forward for delivery-only kitchens."

Delivery-only concepts let culinary teams offer a creative menu that diners may not be able to find in a brick and mortar location. This flexibility allows LEYE to turn Whole30's popular lifestyle into delicious meals delivered exclusively by Grubhub. Grubhub has long supported virtual restaurants on its platform, helping restaurants more nimbly capitalize on culinary trends and local preferences to receive more orders from Grubhub's over 20 million diners.

"While we love teaching participants how to cook Whole30 meals at home, it's a game-changer to have accessible, compliant, fast options for busy days," said Melissa Urban, co-founder and CEO of Whole30. "As a single mom and CEO, I'm already imagining how Whole30 Delivered could save the day with delicious, hearty meals when meetings run late or I'm traveling a lot."

"We are really excited to help Lettuce Entertain You bring its compelling new Whole30 concept to life. Lettuce has been at the forefront of innovative food concepts for decades, and our close partnership provides great food and unique offerings to diners," said Adam DeWitt, president and CFO of Grubhub. "It's Grubhub's goal to give diners the industry's widest variety of food choices. Whole30 Delivered adds an exclusive option to our marketplace for healthy and delicious meals."

Whole30 Delivered from LEYE and Grubhub is open for delivery Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. CT and Sunday from 3:30 – 9 p.m. CT. Visit whole30delivered.com for more details and check Grubhub to confirm delivery availability in your area.





About Whole30®

Whole30® has been changing lives since 2009, when co-founder Melissa Hartwig Urban blogged about her self-designed 30-day life-changing dietary experiment. Since then, millions of people have transformed their health, habits and relationship with food through the Whole30 program; eliminating cravings, improving energy and sleep, improving any number of medical symptoms, and losing weight healthfully and sustainably. The Whole30 website currently serves 2 million unique visitors a month, with readers checking in from more than 100 different countries, and has a combined social media base of more than 3 million fans and followers.

About Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Based in Chicago, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises Inc. (LEYE) is one of the nation's leading independent restaurant groups, owning, managing or licensing more than 130 establishments in Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Nevada, California, Virginia and Washington DC. The restaurants range from the casual style and cuisine of the original restaurant, R.J. Grunts (opened in 1971), to the formal elegance of Michelin-starred Everest. Follow us @LettuceEntertainYou or visit leye.com for more information and a full list of Lettuce restaurants.

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 125,000 restaurant partners in over 2,400 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, Tapingo, AllMenus and MenuPages.

SOURCE Grubhub

Related Links

http://www.grubhub.com

