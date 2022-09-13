WHP Global & Lotto Sport Italia Congratulate Ons Jabeur on Another Historic Run With Trip to US Open Final

Katerina Siniakova Proudly Represented the Lotto Brand While Completing Her Career Grand Slam in Women's Doubles

NEW YORK and TREVIGNANO, Italy, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global ("WHP") and Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A. ("LSI") congratulate brand partner Ons Jabeur on her run to the Women's Singles Final at the 2022 US Open.

Ons once again made history at Flushing Meadows, becoming the first Arab and the first African woman to reach the US Open Final. With her tremendous achievement, the Lotto ambassador jumped back up to the No. 2 ranked Women's Singles player in the world, matching her career high.

Lotto brand partner Ons Jabeur at 2022 US Open in New York. Lotto logo

"In victory and defeat, Ons continues to be a shining light for the game of tennis and the Lotto brand. She has had such an unbelievable season and we're proud that she was able to build off that with her terrific accomplishment at the US Open," said Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman & CEO of WHP Global, owner of the Lotto brand. Andrea Tomat, CEO, Lotto Sport Italia, added "we are so fortunate to have Ons as a member of the Lotto team. We are confident she will continue to do great things for the game of tennis in the future, both on and off the court."

Jabeur, who has been a Lotto athlete since 2016, has won two tournaments in 2022, including the Bett1 Open Berlin and Mutua Madrid Open. Jabeur also reached the finals in four other tournaments this season. Ons' success on the court coupled with her friendly, easygoing demeanor off it has seen her become a hugely popular figure back home in Tunisia, where she has earned the nickname "Minister of Happiness."

Ons was not the only Lotto athlete to make a run at the US Open. Katerina Siniakova (No. 3) completed her career Grand Slam in Women's Doubles with a victory on Sunday. It was her sixth Grand Slam doubles title with Barbora Krejcikova, and the pair finished the 2022 Grand Slam season with a perfect 18-0 mark.

In addition to Jabeur and Siniakova, Martin Landaluce defeated Giles Arnaud Bailly in an all-Lotto Boy's Singles Final. Continuing the strong Lotto presence in Finals, Storm Sanders captured her first career mixed doubles title with a win on Saturday. Lotto salutes all athletes for their exceptional performances in New York.

The premier Italian sports brand was established in 1973. Lotto is world-renowned for its innovative performance-driven footwear, apparel, and accessories which feature the signature double diamond logo. Lotto is distributed in over 100 countries and is a major force in both soccer and tennis. The brand is currently worn by more than 40 soccer teams, over 300 professional soccer players, and more than 300 professional tennis players around the world.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns LOTTO®, TOYS "R" US®, BABIES "R" US®, ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, JOE'S JEANS®, WILLIAM RAST®, as well as a controlling interest in the ISAAC MIZRAHI® brand. Collectively the brands generate approximately USD$4.5 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform for brands, with full in-house operations including technology, data analytics, logistics, creative and digital marketing and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com.

About Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A.

Lotto Sport Italia is an Italian footwear and sportswear manufacturing company based at Trevignano near Venice, in the heart of the Italian Sport System District. The company has long blended Italian sport design with specialized sport expertise, in a diversified portfolio of products. During the years Lotto has become synonymous with quality, endurance, and self-expression, always being anchored to sport. Larger-than-life legends like champions such as John Newcombe, Martina Navratilova, Boris Becker, Ruud Gullit, Andriy Shevchenko and many others have been wearing Lotto. Today, the company continues its success story with international sponsorships and partnerships with some of the best talent in the world. For more information, please visit www.lotto.it.

Media Contact:

Marc Sausa

Berk Communications for Lotto

[email protected]

For WHP Global:

Jaime Cassavechia

EJ Media Group

[email protected]

646-701-7041

SOURCE WHP Global