WHP Global Announces Expansion of Anne Klein into Accessories

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global ("WHP") announced today that it has signed a multi-year licensing agreement with Amiee Lynn, Inc. to design, manufacture and distribute a full line of cold weather goods, hats, belts, and hair accessories for the Anne Klein brand. Products will launch for Fall 2020 in department stores, e-commerce channels and specialty retailers throughout the United States and Canada. "In less than a year, we have expanded Anne Klein's global presence in key markets including China and Mexico and added new categories including a line of women's denim apparel," said Effy Zinkin, Chief Operating Officer at WHP Global. "The addition of the new accessories categories will help strengthen our core women's business and continue the momentum as we focus on growing the brand with best-in-class partners around the world."

"We are excited to partner with WHP Global and look forward to launching a new line of accessories for Anne Klein," said Peggy Freedman, Director of Licensing at Amiee Lynn.

An iconic legacy women's fashion brand founded in 1968, Anne Klein serves women around the world with classic American style. The brand currently generates over $700 million in global retail sales with product distributed by best-in-class partners including Steve Madden for footwear and handbags, Kasper Group for sportswear, E. Gluck for watches, Herman Kay for outerwear, ONE Jeanswear Group for denim, Komar for loungewear, Marchon for eyewear, Centric for hosiery, Palm Beach for fragrance and cosmetics, and The Jewelry Group for jewelry.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is focused on the future of brand management. The New York-based firm specializes in acquiring global consumer brands and strategically investing in high-growth distribution channels and global digital commerce platforms, in addition to introducing new product categories that are relevant to today's consumer. For more information, visit www.whp-global.com.

About Amiee Lynn

New Jersey and New York based, Amiee Lynn, Inc., is one of the leaders in the design, manufacturing and merchandising of clothing and accessories with a long history of successful licensing relationships. Their extensive global brand portfolio includes Jessica Simpson, Hush Puppies, Juicy Couture, Sperry, Ellen Tracy, BCBG, BCBG Generation, Tahari, Bebe, Romeo and Juliet, XOXO, and Balance and Beauty, Modern Heritage, Gembella, Emeril, Amiee Lynn, Inc. was founded in 1993, with its headquarters in Ridgefield, NJ, and display and office facilities on Fifth Avenue in New York.

