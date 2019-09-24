WHP Global Announces Major Deal with 7GEGE in China for Anne Klein Brand

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global ("WHP") announced today that it has signed a 30-year partnership with leading Chinese digital fashion group 7GEGE to market and distribute the Anne Klein brand in China across all channels of distribution. The brand launch in China, slated for Fall 2019, will have a digital-first strategy.

Anne Klein ad campaign.

"We are excited about this partnership because Anne Klein is a globally celebrated women's fashion brand with tremendous opportunity in China," said Ms. Louise Cao, CEO of 7GEGE. "We intend on fully leveraging our product, marketing and digital capabilities to build a big business together with WHP."

"We are looking forward to partnering with 7GEGE as we focus on the expansion of Anne Klein's reach through both international and digital channels," said Yehuda Shmidman, WHP Global Chairman and CEO. "As a dynamic and successful fashion CEO, Ms. Louise is the quintessential modern-day Anne Klein. We spent extensive time with her and her team in Hangzhou, giving us the chance to see firsthand that 7GEGE is the perfect partner to reach millions of consumers in one of the fastest growing global fashion markets."

An iconic legacy women's fashion brand founded in 1968, Anne Klein serves women around the world with classic American style. The brand currently generates over $700 million in global retail sales with product distributed by best-in-class partners including Steve Madden for footwear and handbags, Kasper Group for sportswear, E. Gluck for watches, Herman Kay for outerwear, Komar for loungewear, Marchon for eyewear, and The Jewelry Group for jewelry.

7GEGE started in the e-commerce market in 2009 with its own popular retailing fashion brand. Today, 7GEGE reaches millions of consumers through its fashion properties that generate over $300 million in annual sales, in addition to powering the online business of international brands including TheNext, CHUU and Andersson Bell.

About WHP Global

WHP Global represents the future of brand management. The New York-based firm specializes in acquiring global consumer brands and strategically repositioning them by leveraging high-growth distribution channels and global digital commerce platforms, in addition to introducing new product categories that are relevant to today's consumer. For more information, visit www.whp-global.com.

About 7GEGE

Founded in 2009, 7GEGE was known as the fastest-growing Taobao store on Alibaba in history from 2009 to 2011 and quickly received an investment of RMB 100 million from LEGEND CAPITAL. Their visual data continues to play a leading role in the industry. The GMV of their own brands has generated RMB 680 million and RMB 873 million in 2016 and 2017 respectively. In 2018, with a 38% increase year-on-year, it reached to RMB 1.2 billion.

