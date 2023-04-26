WHP Global Announces Partnership with El Puerto de Liverpool to Bring Toys"R"Us® to Mexico for the First Time

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global, the parent company of Toys"R"Us, has announced a new partnership with leading omnichannel retailer El Puerto de Liverpool, SAB de CV ("Liverpool") to launch the beloved toy brand in Mexico for the very first time. The partnership will bring Toys"R"Us to Mexican customers through standalone flagship stores and e-commerce, marking a significant milestone for the brand's global expansion.

Toys"R"Us Rendering of a Toys"R"Us flagship in the U.S. with new flagship locations set to launch in Mexico for the first time through partnership with EL Puerto de Liverpool.

Toys"R"Us has experienced significant growth since its acquisition by WHP Global in 2021, doubling its footprint by 50% in 2022 with the national rollout in the U.S. at all Macy's stores and recent launches in India, United Kingdom and Australia. The momentum will continue with a digital eCommerce launch and the first Toys"R"Us flagship store in Mexico planned for Holiday 2023.

"We are very proud of partnering with WHP Global to bring the iconic Toys"R"Us brand to Mexico. At El Puerto de Liverpool, we always seek to bring the best brands and products to Mexican families, and we are sure that this new partnership will bring value to them through new spaces and the best and latest options of toys," said Charles Johnson, General Manager of Liverpool International and Boutiques at El Puerto de Liverpool. "Toys"R"Us is a beloved brand around the world, and we are confident that it will quickly become a favorite of Mexican families as well."

The partnership between WHP Global and Liverpool will see the opening of multiple Toys"R"Us flagship stores in key locations across Mexico, as well as a robust e-commerce platform. The stores will offer a wide range of toys and games from top brands, including exclusive private brands from Toys"R"Us.

Stanley Silverstein, Chief Commercial Officer of WHP Global said, "We are excited to introduce Toys"R"Us in Mexico with a powerful partner like El Puerto de Liverpool, one of the world's largest and most dynamic omnichannel retailers."

"Toys"R"Us has been the authority of toys and play for generations of children and families around the world, and the expansion into Mexico marks an exciting new chapter in its history," added Jamie Uitdenhowen, Executive Vice President of Toys"R"Us at WHP Global. "With a commitment to providing the best selection of toys, along with a fun and engaging shopping experience, Toys"R"Us is poised to become the go-to toy destination for Mexican families for years to come."

Further details on the Toys"R"Us e-commerce and flagship national roll out in Mexico to follow.

About Toys"R"Us

Toys"R"Us has been a global leader in the toy category celebrating the joys of childhood and play with kids of all ages for more than 70 years. Geoffrey the Giraffe™, the beloved mascot of Toys"R"Us, is adored by millions of kids and their families around the world. The brand generates more than USD$2 billion in global retail sales annually through 1,350+ stores and e-commerce businesses in 30 countries. For more information, visit www.toysrus.com.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool is a Mexican omnichannel company, with a leading presence in department stores and a solid e-commerce platform. It is present throughout Mexico with 303 stores, including Liverpool and Suburbia stores and 112 specialized boutiques, along with 28 shopping centers in 18 states of Mexico. For 175 years, it has been offering the widest selection of comprehensive quality products and services: from the latest in fashion for the whole family to advice on interior design, food and drink, housewares, technology and much, much more. It also has the best gift registry program. Liverpool is recognized as one of the best places to work in Mexico, employing more than 76,000 workers throughout the country. Its commitment is to operate with the greatest efficiency, growth, innovation, prestige, service, profitability and adaptation to specific markets, building a strong sense of social responsibility toward the world around us.

Follow Liverpool: elpuertodeliverpool.com.mx, www.liverpool.com.mx / IG: @liverpool_mexico / FB: /liverpoolmexico / TW: @liverpoolmexico

Visit El Puerto de Liverpool Newsroom: https://www.elpuertodeliverpool.mx/sala-prensa/sala-prensa.html

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, JOE'S JEANS®, WILLIAM RAST®, ISAAC MIZRAHI®, LOTTO®, TOYS"R"US®, BABIES"R"US®, and a 60% interest in the EXPRESS® brand. Collectively the brands generate over USD $6.5 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com.

Media Contacts

WHP Global / Toys"R"Us

Jaime Cassavechia

EJ Media Group

[email protected]

+1 646.701.7041

El Puerto de Liverpool

Jorge A. García

Weber Shandwick México

[email protected]

+52 1 55.1510.2584

SOURCE WHP Global