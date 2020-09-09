WHP Global Announces Partnership with Vandale to Launch Anne Klein Intimates

NEW YORK, Sept 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global ("WHP") announced today that it has signed a long-term licensing agreement with Vandale Industries, Inc. ("Vandale") to extend the Anne Klein brand into the intimates category. Anne Klein Intimates is slated to launch in Fall 2021 and will be carried on AnneKlein.com and in select department stores, e-commerce channels and specialty retailers throughout the United States and Canada.

WHP Global to launch Anne Klein Intimates collection with Vandale for Fall 2021.

"Vandale is a leader in the intimate apparel industry. We have been fortunate to partner with Vandale in the past and we have seen their ability to create strong product with great placement. Partnering with Vandale for Anne Klein intimates represents our drive and focus to grow the Anne Klein brand with the best, most influential partners in each category. As we continue to deepen the brand assortment, we view the addition of Anne Klein Intimates as yet another step towards strengthening our core women's business," says Effy Zinkin, WHP Global Chief Operating Officer.

Anne Klein Intimates will include a collection of bras, underwear, daywear intimates and shapewear that will encompass the brand's ethos of providing sophisticated, timeless, and well-priced fashion to today's modern woman.

"We are thrilled to add Anne Klein to Vandale's licensed brand portfolio. Anne Klein is an iconic American brand that has managed to emerge from the pandemic as strong as ever through continued investment in marketing and constant communication with its customer. With those tenants as pillars, Anne Klein intimate is able to fill a void in the market of ladies' lingerie focusing on fit, comfort styling in great Anne Klein prints and staple colors. We look forward to creating a collection that will offer high quality ladies Intimates at a desirable price point," said Kim Kalosinis Vice President of Sales and Merchandising at Vandale.

Anne Klein is an iconic legacy women's fashion brand founded in 1968, designed with a classic American style. The brand recently joined COVID-19 relief efforts by uniting with Anne Klein's granddaughter, Jesse Gre Rubenstein, to donate and deliver 125,000 masks to essential workers throughout the U.S. The Anne Klein brand hosts a new series on Facebook called WOMEN WHO DO in conjunction with Jesse to feature innovative thinking women who are notably making a difference. Anne Klein generates over $700 million in global retail sales with product distributed by best-in-class partners including Steve Madden for footwear and handbags, Kasper Group for sportswear, E. Gluck for watches, Herman Kay for outerwear, ONE Jeanswear Group for denim, Komar for loungewear, Sunham Home Fashions for home goods, and Marchon for eyewear. Anne Klein products are sold throughout North America, China, South Korea, the Philippines, Mexico and other countries around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.anneklein.com.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a New York-based firm that specializes in acquiring global consumer brands and strategically investing in high-growth distribution channels, digital commerce platforms, and global expansion. WHP Global owns the ANNE KLEIN and JOSEPH ABBOUD brands. For more information, visit www.whp-global.com.

About VANDALE INDUSTRIES, INC.

Vandale Industries, Inc. is one of the premier importers of women's intimate apparel. Its products in daywear, sleepwear, shape wear and activewear can be found in department and specialty stores across the USA and Canada. Vandale distributes product under its own private brands, as well as its licensed brands, which include Anne Klein, IZOD, Jessica Simpson, Rampage, Dollhouse, and Hard Candy.

Media Contact:

WHP Global

Alexa Stark

EJ Media Group

[email protected]

Vandale Industries, Inc.

Kim Kalosinis

212-683-8181

[email protected]

SOURCE WHP Global