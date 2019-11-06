WHP Global Announces Plans to Launch Anne Klein Jeans

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global ("WHP") announced today that it has signed a long-term licensing agreement with ONE Jeanswear Group to develop and distribute a contemporary denim line for the Anne Klein brand. The first collaboration under the new partnership is set to ship for Fall 2020 and will be previewed during Market Week in New York.

Anne Klein Jeans Fall 2020 Preview

"We are thrilled to be launching Anne Klein Jeans in partnership with WHP Global," said Jack Gross, Chief Executive Officer of ONE Jeanswear Group. "It isn't every day that we are given the opportunity to collaborate with a brand as timeless and powerful as Anne Klein. We look forward to building this category on Anne Klein's already iconic foundation."

The Anne Klein denim collection encompasses iconic, cool, hip, relevant and modern design, making it a premium jeanswear brand for women on the move. Anne Klein Jeans represents today's woman: FEARLESS, STRONG, INDEPENDENT and POWERFUL. She doesn't follow the trend, she creates it. With a focus on innovative, versatile and effortless fits, finishes and fabrics, Anne Klein Jeans offers relevant alternatives with style and flare. Retail price points will range from $69 - $89 with iconic pieces priced over $100.

"ONE Jeanswear Group is the premier Jeanswear company in North America, and a leader in denim innovation, technology and fit - making this new partnership a natural one for us," said Yehuda Shmidman, WHP Global Chairman and CEO. "The launch of Anne Klein Jeans creates a new driver of growth for Anne Klein and deepens the brand's assortment in distribution channels across North America."

An iconic legacy women's fashion brand founded in 1968, Anne Klein serves women around the world with classic American style. The brand currently generates over $700 million in global retail sales with product distributed by best-in-class partners including Kasper Group for sportswear, Steve Madden for footwear and handbags, E. Gluck for watches, Herman Kay for outerwear, Komar for loungewear, Marchon for eyewear, and The Jewelry Group for jewelry.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is focused on the future of brand management. The New York-based firm specializes in acquiring global consumer brands and strategically investing in high-growth distribution channels and global digital commerce platforms, in addition to introducing new product categories that are relevant to today's consumer. For more information, visit www.whp-global.com.

About ONE Jeanswear Group

One Jeanswear Group is a leading, global company that operates a diverse portfolio of brands and private label resources rooted in denim. The company oversees design, product development and innovation, technical support, fabric procurement, marketing, merchandising and global sourcing for brands that include Gloria Vanderbilt, Vintage America Blues, Bandolino, Jessica Simpson, Skinnygirl Jeans, Ella Moss, William Rast, Nine West Jeans, Erika, Sanctuary, and Code Bleu.

