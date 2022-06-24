WHP Global signs deal to launch Anne Klein Furniture.

The iconic fashion brand extends into furniture market to offer chic and effortless style at home

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global ("WHP") announced today that it has entered into a long-term licensing agreement with Nova Design Inc. to develop and distribute a home furniture line for the Anne Klein brand. The Anne Klein Furniture Collection is slated to debut in Winter 2022 and will be carried in select stores and e-commerce retailers throughout the United States.

The Anne Klein Furniture collection will be distinguished by a combination of Parisian Chic, Scandinavian, and Mid-century styles in furniture with a special emphasis on touch, color, and texture of fabric to stand out in the market. Anne Klein's love of her homes – one on the storied Sutton Place in Manhattan, the other in a quaint beachside village in the Hamptons, will serve as inspiration for the collection which will feature pieces for the dining room, living room, bedroom, home office, and outdoor.

"We have experienced success in the home category for Anne Klein with our bedding and bath products and look forward to partnering with Nova Design to offer customers a new way to incorporate the classic style of our iconic brand into their homes," said Stanley Silverstein, Chief Commercial Officer at WHP Global.

Details in the Anne Klein furniture designs will reflect the brand's fresh take on modern sportswear and incorporate environment friendly natural solid wood and materials, to produce a sophisticated, well-priced collection to help consumers live their lives with ease, comfort, and effortless style.

"We are more than excited to see the outcomes of combining the rich experience of Nova Design in the furniture industry and the power of Anne Klein in the fashion industry," said Orhan Ilhan, President of Nova Design Inc. "This partnership will offer elegant and stylish trends in furniture to the American consumers. We believe that Anne Klein Furniture will have a distinguished place among the respected furniture brands in the near future."

Anne Klein is an iconic legacy women's fashion brand founded in 1968, serving women around the world with classic American style. The brand's namesake, Anne Klein herself, formed the brand to create elegant sportswear for women and revolutionize the way that women think about and buy clothing. Now owned by WHP Global, the Anne Klein brand continues to outfit the women who make an impact on the world, with products being sold in more than 15 countries across multiple categories including apparel, handbags, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance, home and more.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, JOE'S JEANS®, WILLIAM RAST®, LOTTO®, TOYS"R"US®, and BABIES"R"US®, as well as a controlling interest in the ISAAC MIZRAHI® brand. Collectively the brands generate over $4.2 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform for brands, with full in-house operations including technology, data analytics, logistics, creative and digital marketing and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com.

About Nova Design Inc.

Nova Design is where creative design ideas come to life. We are reinventing the home decor experience by delivering stylish, durable, high-quality, and still well-priced furniture. With many years of experience in the furniture industry, we do our level best to deliver affordable and beautifully designed furnishings to any home.

