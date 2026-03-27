Why Electrification Alone Won't Deliver Better-Performing Homes

New survey data from Green Builder Media reveals how misaligned priorities between builders and consumers are shaping home performance—and what it will take to close the gap.

LAKE CITY, Colo., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As residential electrification accelerates, one challenge is becoming increasingly clear: Builders and homebuyers often want the same outcomes—comfort, lower bills, and resilience—but prioritize very different solutions. That disconnect can lead to homes that underperform despite good intentions.

Green Builder Media's new ebook, Builder–Consumer Dynamics in the Age of Electrification, draws on original surveys conducted by COGNITION Smart Data to explore this growing "knowledge gap" and "values gap."

While consumers gravitate toward visible upgrades like appliances and smart thermostats, builders consistently prioritize less visible—but far more impactful—measures such as insulation, air sealing, and right-sized HVAC systems.

The data reveals that this misalignment often results in misplaced spending and missed performance gains. "Insulation and envelope upgrades can reduce heating and cooling loads by 20–40%, yet rank far lower in consumer awareness than windows or appliances, Green Builder magazine Editor-in-Chief Matt Power says. "Builders understand the physics—but often struggle to communicate value in ways that resonate with buyers."

The ebook also examines how emerging technologies—heat pumps, smart electrical panels, batteries, and demand-response systems—are viewed with both interest and hesitation. Adoption is no longer limited by technology readiness, but by education, messaging, and perceived risk.

Ultimately, the path forward is alignment. When builders, utilities, and manufacturers lead with data-driven education, consumers make smarter investments—and the result is a generation of homes that are more efficient, resilient, and future-ready.

The full ebook is available for free download.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America's leading media and market intelligence company focused on sustainable living and building. Through its digital platforms, research division COGNITION Smart Data, and industry partnerships, Green Builder Media provides data-driven insights, educational resources, and innovative solutions that empower building professionals and consumers to create more resilient, efficient, and healthy homes and communities.

SOURCE Green Builder Media, LLC