Why is skin disease often misdiagnosed and untreated in Black patients?

News provided by

Alameda Health System

21 Feb, 2024, 15:00 ET

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin disease in people of color is under-diagnosed, often goes untreated and is more deadly, according to the latest research.

For most of history, medical students studying dermatology have been shown pictures of diseases on white skin only, leading to vast inequities in how Black and brown people are treated for skin disorders.

Continue Reading
Dr. Leon Clark
Dr. Leon Clark

Dr. Leon Clark, dermatology chief at Alameda Health System (AHS), is trying to change that. He founded AHS' dermatology division in 2020 and focuses on diseases that more commonly affect Black and Latinx populations.

Clark was in residency training when he noticed Black patients coming in with treatable diseases – sometimes covering 90 percent of their skin – that had gone untreated and undiagnosed. Patients said previous doctors had ignored their complaints. Those doctors likely hadn't been trained to identify diseases such as eczema in darker-colored skin.

"Someone who's not familiar with what that looks like in Black skin may say, 'Oh this is mild,'" Clark said. "It affects treatment in terms of how aggressively you treat it. I see it all the time, unfortunately."

There is now a national conversation around updating training materials to include a wider range of skin colors, as well as diversifying the workforce. But a lot of work remains to be done.

Clark is available for interviews about this critical health issue affecting our community, and what is being done to address it.

CONTACT: Eleanor Ajala
Manager, Media and Communications
Alameda Health System
(510) 421-9222
[email protected]

About Alameda Health System
Alameda Health System (AHS) is a leading public, integrated health care provider and medical training institution recognized for its world-class patient and family-centered care. AHS provides comprehensive medical treatment, health promotion and disease prevention throughout our integrated network of hospitals, clinics and health services. AHS includes three acute care hospitals, a psychiatric hospital, four ambulatory care wellness centers, five post-acute facilities, and the only adult Level 1 Trauma Center and psychiatric emergency department in Alameda County. AHS is committed to promoting wellness and optimizing the health of the community through the mission of caring, healing, teaching and serving all. For more information, visit AlamedaHealthSystem.org.

SOURCE Alameda Health System

Also from this source

David Saÿen named president of the Alameda Health System Board of Trustees

David Saÿen named president of the Alameda Health System Board of Trustees

Alameda Health System (AHS) announced on Wednesday, Jan. 10 that David Saÿen has been named president of the AHS Board of Trustees. The board is...

Alameda Health System Needs Immediate Assistance with Patient Identification

Alameda Health System needs help identifying a patient who arrived at the Wilma Chan Highland Hospital Campus on October 23, 2023, without...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

African American

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.