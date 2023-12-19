Why Santa Swears By Real Dairy Milk

19 Dec, 2023

The powerhouse beverage that propels him through the night.

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the enchanting pursuit of delivering joy and gifts to every corner of the globe in a single night, none other than the spirited old St. Nick takes center stage! According to The Dairy Alliance, it's estimated that approximately 300 million children across 86 million homes worldwide celebrate Christmas. The secret to championing his energy and hydration throughout the night – dairy milk!

The Dairy Alliance shares Santa Claus drinks about 86 million glasses or 688 million ounces of dairy milk. So, why does he choose this delicious and creamy beverage to make it through the night?

Dairy milk benefits individuals across all ages by providing 13 essential nutrients that support energy, wellness, and strong bones. With 8 grams of complete protein per 8-ounce serving, including options like chocolate milk, Santa's favorite beverage serves as an effective means for individuals to replenish energy, build muscle, and enjoy high-quality protein.

"Dairy milk is a nutritional powerhouse. Just as Santa relies on the wholesome benefits of dairy milk for sustained energy during his worldwide journey, families and athletes can turn to this nutrient-dense drink as a vital source of calcium, potassium, and high-quality protein," said Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. "Much like Santa, we champion the importance dairy milk brings to our health and wellness."

The vital nutrients in real dairy milk play a crucial role in maintaining Santa's bone strength, enabling him to effortlessly carry his sack of toys down chimneys and endure the high speeds of his sleigh. The Dairy Alliance encourages consumers to support Santa's resilience throughout the night with a generous glass of dairy milk alongside his cookies.

For more information about The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.

About The Dairy Alliance
The Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

