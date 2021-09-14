Why Subway Is Collaborating with Elite Athletes and Celebrity Attorney, Jacob Emrani

Subway announced the collaboration as the next phase of their Eat Fresh Refresh™ ad campaign, which originally launched in July. Subway is taking over national and local ad space by partnering with strategic media disruptors and buying 30-seconds of ad time to creatively "break into" their partners' ad(s) and spread awareness about Subway's commitment to quality ingredients, freshness, and affordability across all sandwiches on its menu.

The new spots voiced by former NBA superstar, Charles Barkley, debuted in late August and detailed that "Subway has so much new, it didn't fit in its last ad." These ads will utilize the local visibility of notable figures including personal injury attorney Jacob Emrani to finish the announcement. This leaves us asking, what is so special about "Call Jacob" that he would be included in the same ad campaign as sports stars Stephen Curry, Megan Rapinoe, Tom Brady, and Serena Williams?

Jacob Emrani, known for his signature ad campaigns, has become a legendary figure throughout Southern California. The Los Angeles Magazine recently wrote that Emrani was the "OG of eye-popping lawyer billboards." One of his most attention-grabbing campaigns that left Angelenos mesmerized was Jacob's upside-down billboards. Emrani says, "Even upside-down you can still read 'Call Jacob.'"

In true "Call Jacob" style, the Subway takeover ad is moving beyond traditional commercials and going interactive. Customers are encouraged to call a special 1-800 number featured in specific ads that directs them to a recording of Emrani that encourages them to not only visit their local Subway location, but download the app for pickup and delivery options.

To celebrate the collaboration between Call Jacob and Subway, the law firm announced they will be running their very own promotional campaign. The campaign is called "The Foot Long You Deserve" Sweepstakes. The firm will be giving away thousands in gift cards in addition to the opportunity to win cash prizes every week for twelve weeks. "As the Subway ad suggests, no Footlong, no fee!", says Emrani.

As the world's largest quick-service restaurant brand, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads, and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries in nearly 40,000 restaurants every day. Every restaurant is owned and operated by Subway franchisees – a network of more than 20,000 dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

For over 25 years, the Law Offices of Jacob Emrani has provided clients throughout California with the highest level of quality legal representation. From serious automotive personal injury cases to slip and fall accidents, if you or a loved one has suffered at the hands of another, the Law Offices of Jacob Emrani is there to help. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages on behalf of its clients.

