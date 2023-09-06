Wi-Fi Chipset Market to grow by USD 7.01 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by Increasing digitalization of businesses- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wi-Fi chipset market by type (dual-band, tri-band, and single-band), application (consumer devices, smart home devices, gaming devices, drones, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been added to Technavio offering. The potential growth difference for the Wi-Fi chipset market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 7.01 billion. The growing Internet penetration globally is a key factor driving market growth. The world's Internet penetration has increased significantly in recent years, with more regions bringing connectivity to their people. In addition, in 2022, approximately 63.4% of the world's population and 5.3 billion people are expected to use the Internet, based on information from the International Telecommunications Union. Furthermore, this increase in the number of internet users is creating a demand for WiFi-enabled devices and equipment, resulting in an increased need for WiFM chipsets. With government support, private sector investment, and advances in communications technologies, the Internet's reach has not just been confined to cities but also expanded into rural and remote areas. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market 2023-2027

Significant Challenge

The growing miniaturization of electronic devices is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Due to the increase in miniaturization of electrical devices, WFI 6E and 7 chip manufacturers have been forced to reduce size whilst keeping production costs at an appropriate level. This leads to a significant increase in design complexity and manufacturing costs. In addition, due to fast technological development and miniaturization, a decrease in the size of circuits and chips has been noted but there is also an increase in demand for high performance. Consequently, to cope with consumer demands, the market players need to improve their products by incorporating more sophisticated and small chipsets. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read FREE Sample PDF Report Now

Wi-Fi Chipset Market - Segment Analysis

The dual-band segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. By supporting two frequency bands, 2.4 and 5 GHz, this segment is playing an important role in modern wireless communication. In comparison to singleband circuits, dual-band chips are gaining popularity with a variety of devices that use Wi-Fi because of their various advantages. Furthermore, their ability to provide more flexibility and improve their performance in a variety of networking settings is the principal feature of Dual Band Chipsets. Broadcom, one of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers, offers dual-band WiFI chipsets for various applications such as home networking equipment and mobile phones. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. the presence of several prominent manufacturers in the region is a key factor driving the growth. View the FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Wi-Fi chipset market:

ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Espressif Systems Shanghai Co. Ltd., GCT Semiconductor Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Marvell Technology Inc., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., PERASO INC., Qualcomm Inc., Realtek Semiconductor Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sony Group Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc.

Wi-Fi Chipset Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.78% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.72 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Espressif Systems Shanghai Co. Ltd., GCT Semiconductor Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Marvell Technology Inc., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., PERASO INC., Qualcomm Inc., Realtek Semiconductor Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sony Group Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

