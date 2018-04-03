Wickenburg Ranch's Great Hole-in-One Challenge to Benefit Wounded Warrior Project

"We are honored to show our support for the Wounded Warrior Project and the important programs and services that they provide to our veterans and service members," said Bill Brownlee, partner of M3 Companies®, development partner in Wickenburg Ranch. "The Great Hole-in-One Challenge is a fun contest for a great cause, and we can't wait for the community to join us on April 28 to celebrate at the Final Challenge."

Participants have a chance to win a new Shea® home or a 2018 Infiniti QX30. Those not hitting the links may enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win several prizes and a 2018 Infiniti QX30 with a requested minimum donation of $10 per ticket, or three tickets for $25, benefiting WWP. Sweepstakes tickets are available at the Wickenburg Ranch Sports Shop or at Infiniti of Scottsdale now through April 27. Participants can show up to the Challenge Final on April 28 to listen for their sweepstakes number to be called and enjoy a day full of fun for the whole family. For official rules, visit www.WickenburgRanch.com/HoleInOne.

"The need of this generation of wounded warriors is great and growing," said Gary Corless, WWP chief development officer. "We're grateful for the generosity of proud supporters like Wickenburg Ranch, and for their dedication to engaging with our mission to honor and empower Wounded Warriors. This great event will provide Wounded Warrior Project with the critical resources we need to fuel the life-changing programs and services we offer to the warriors we serve, free of charge."

To learn how WWP's programs and services connect, serve, and empower wounded warriors, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) connects, serves, and empowers wounded warriors. Read more at http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wickenburg-ranchs-great-hole-in-one-challenge-to-benefit-wounded-warrior-project-300623376.html

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

