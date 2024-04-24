Wienerschnitzel Appoints Doug Koob as Chief Development Officer

Former Starbucks Executive Joins the World's Largest Hot Dog Franchise

IRVINE, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wienerschnitzel, the world's largest hot dog concept, announced today a new addition to its executive leadership team, Doug Koob. In this new role, Koob will oversee sales and business development teams for both domestic and international growth, real estate, along with restaurant design and construction.

Koob's background of 40-plus years in the hospitality industry led him to this latest venture with Wienerschnitzel. Koob spent over two decades with Starbucks leading business development teams in the U.S. and Europe, before moving on to serve as a VP of Concept Development for First Watch, and later the Chief Experience Officer & VP of Operations for Asian Box. Most recently, Koob founded Circle Alliances, a leading contracting and consulting company that has served household name brands like MOD Pizza, Chipotle, Stumptown Coffee and more.

"There are so many things that drew me toward Wienerschnitzel, but it was first and foremost the people behind the brand," said Koob. "This is a concept that has 60 years of an incredible culture at its fingertips – it's a family business that has transcended the QSR space and now lives as an iconic pillar of the hot dog segment. I'm so thrilled to have the opportunity to take what I've learned over my career— from being a 16-year-old team member at McDonald's to now, and truly usher in an era of widespread growth for a brand where the potential is sky-high. I can't emphasize enough how fortunate I am to be joining this amazing group – who we are now dubbing the Global Development Team – to grow this brand to its fullest extent."

Koob's initial goals include refining the franchise development process from the first inquiry all the way to the grand opening day. Additionally, with his expertise in international development, Koob has identified a tremendous growth opportunity for the Wienerschnitzel brand in key markets across the world. "This team has big aspirations for where Wienerschnitzel is headed, and we're putting a lot of energy into that starting from day one," said Koob.

"I've had a narrow focus on finding the perfect fit for a Chief Development Officer at Wienerschnitzel and after meeting with Doug, it was extremely clear that he was meant to join our team," said J.R. Galardi, CEO of Galardi Group, Inc., the parent company of Wienerschnitzel. "We're at a pivotal time with the brand as we're now poised to elevate our growth to the next level, both in key U.S. markets and internationally, and Doug's team-first mindset is going to make that a reality. I look forward to watching him flourish as part of our Galardi family."

There are nearly 350 franchised Wienerschnitzel locations in operation throughout 10 states, more than 50 units in various stages of development across the United States and further expansion plans underway internationally. Wienerschnitzel is looking for those who are experienced multi-unit restaurant operators to be a part of its franchise family. To learn more about the brand and the benefits of owning a Wienerschnitzel franchise, visit www.wienerschnitzelfranchise.com .

