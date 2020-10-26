Wienerschnitzel Gives the Classic French Fry a Glow-Up & Unveils Tasty New Tater Scoops in Three Delicious Flavor Combinations
On October 26th, World's Largest Hot Dog Chain Layers Delicious on Delicious with Launch of its New Double Cheese, Chili Cheese & Cheesy Bacon Tater Scoops
Oct 26, 2020, 09:00 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone deserves a glow up including classics like the French fry! Wienerschnitzel, the world's largest hot dog chain, upgraded this quintessential American favorite into their latest taste sensation, the new Tater Scoops. Now at Wienerschnitzel, you can get your hands on these crispy, fried, scoop-shaped potatoes loaded three mouthwatering ways. There's the Chili Cheese Tater Scoops for traditional fans. The Double Cheese Tater Scoops are topped with cheddar cheese sauce and shredded cheddar for the ooey-gooey cheese lovers. Lastly, there's the Cheesy Bacon Tater Scoops loaded with cheddar cheese sauce, chopped bacon & grilled onions. Tater Scoops will be available for a limited time only, so stop by any participating location and enjoy these tasty Tater treats.
"We're happy to take a beloved culinary icon such as the fry and give it a fresh, new and incredibly tasty twist," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "Our new Tater Scoops are packed with exceptional flavors, and we're excited to be able to share them with our guests."
To find a Wienerschnitzel near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool.
About Wienerschnitzel
Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 328 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand.
