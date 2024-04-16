Wienerschnitzel Is Giving Away New Brownie Shakes to Celebrate 4/20

Not Those Kind of Brownies

IRVINE, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wienerschnitzel is celebrating one of America's favorite unofficial holidays by introducing and giving away new desserts to their loyal fans.

On 4/20, Wienerschnitzel lovers can get a free brownie shake with a digital certificate available only on Wienerschnitzel.com. For fans who are seeking delivery options, the freebies can be found at order.wienerschnitzel.com using the promo code 'munchies'.

"Our new brownie shakes are the perfect way to satisfy your cravings while celebrating 4/20," said Doug Koegeboehn, Wienerschnitzel's Chief Marketing Officer. "We always strive to be right alongside our customers' wants and needs, and we know that special promotions like these continue to capture their attention. Don't let this offer go up in smoke! Snag it while you can."

Wienerschnitzel offers a plethora of fan-favorite LTO menu items throughout the year, such as their new Mac 'n Cheese, Chili Mac, Mac 'n Cheese Dogs and Burgers which make their debut May 1st. The introduction of exclusive menu offerings allows Wienerschnitzel to connect with new demographics across the brand's growing cult following, with consumers highlighting convenience and menu innovation as key factors in their decision to dine with a brand.

This special promotion comes on the heels of a hot growth streak for Wienerschnitzel, having just recently opened long-awaited locations in Washington and Idaho in addition to a new 3-deal signing in Southern Oregon.

There are nearly 350 franchised Wienerschnitzel locations in operation throughout 10 states, more than 50 units in various stages of development across the United States and further expansion plans underway internationally. Wienerschnitzel is looking for those who are experienced multi-unit restaurant operators to be a part of its franchise family. To learn more about the brand and the benefits of owning a Wienerschnitzel franchise, visit www.wienerschnitzelfranchise.com .

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, California, Wienerschnitzel is one of the iconic pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and is fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," giving back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, CA, Galardi Group Inc. franchises nearly 350 Wienerschnitzel restaurants in 10 states. The Galardi Group is also the parent company and franchisor of Hamburger Stand and Tastee Freez, LLC. Visit Wienerschnitzel's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more.

