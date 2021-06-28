Wienerschnitzel is Serving up Summer Favorites With a Delicious Twist!

The chain then took guest favorite, Southern Lemonades and mixed it with their creamy Tastee Freez soft serve to create spectacular Southern Lemonade Floats! The tasty new treat comes in Wild Berry, Watermelon and new Coconut flavor! But hurry in, these yummy menu items will only be available for a limited time.

Things are heating up at Wienerschnitzel with the addition of BBQ Dogs and new Southern Lemonade Floats to the menu.

"We wanted to capture the culinary essence of the summer season and our delectable BBQ Dogs and unique Southern Lemonades Floats certainly do that," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "We're excited to share them with our guests and hope they become a delicious part of their summer fun."

To find a location near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 328 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand.

