Wienerschnitzel Offers Five Delicious Reasons To Celebrate National Hot Dog Day!

"For 60 years, Wienerschnitzel has been cooking up delicious hot dogs," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "The chain's Chili Dogs are a fan favorite, and we're happy to extend this special deal on National Hot Dog Day so guests have five delicious reasons to celebrate."

This offer is only valid 7/21, at participating locations. Original Chili Dogs only (cheese extra.) No substitutions. Must buy multiples of five for sale price. To find a location near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 327 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand.

