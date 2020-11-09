Wienerschnitzel Offers Veterans & Active Service Members a Free Meal On Veterans Day

"Wienerschnitzel wants to thank our brave servicemen and women," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "Their commitment does not go unnoticed, and we want to offer them a free meal as a token of our appreciation for their dedication and courage."

This offer is valid November 11th only at participating locations. Limit one meal per guest per day (cheese extra). Not valid with any other discount or offer. To find a Wienerschnitzel near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 328 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand.

SOURCE Wienerschnitzel

Related Links

http://www.wienerschnitzel.com

