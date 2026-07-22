Wienerschnitzel Opens First-Ever Military Base Restaurant, Accelerating Non-Traditional Franchise Expansion

Key Takeaways:

Wienerschnitzel has opened its first-ever restaurant on a U.S. military base, marking a significant milestone in its non-traditional franchise growth strategy.

The new location at Naval Base San Diego expands the brand's reach to Navy Exchange authorized patrons including service members, civilian employees, and families.

The opening follows several recent Walmart launches and underscores Wienerschnitzel's momentum across military, retail, travel, and other convenience-driven environments.

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wienerschnitzel, the world's largest hot dog franchise, is bolstering its non-traditional development with the opening of its first-ever military base location at Naval Base San Diego through the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM). Located in the Navy Exchange food court at 2260 Callagan Highway, building 3187A, San Diego, CA 92136, the restaurant opened in early July.

Guests in front of the new Wienerschnitzel location.

The opening reflects Wienerschnitzel's broader strategy of meeting consumers where they already live, work, and travel. As convenience increasingly shapes dining decisions, the brand is expanding beyond traditional freestanding restaurants and into locations that create new opportunities to serve guests and introduce Wienerschnitzel to entirely new audiences.

Naval Base San Diego is one of the largest concentrations of active-duty military personnel on the West Coast, giving Wienerschnitzel an opportunity to introduce its iconic menu to Navy Exchange authorized patrons including service members, civilian employees, and families each year.

The military base opening builds on a period of significant momentum for Wienerschnitzel. Over the past year, the brand has expanded into Walmart Supercenters in Tempe, Arizona; Puyallup, Washington; Alamogordo, New Mexico; and Colorado Springs, Colorado, with two additional Walmart restaurants expected to open later this year. Together, these openings demonstrate the flexibility of Wienerschnitzel's operating model and its ability to thrive in a variety of environments.

The new restaurant will feature Wienerschnitzel's full menu, including fan favorites like the Chili Cheese Dog, Junkyard Dog, Chili Cheese Fries, Jalapeño Poppers, Burgers and soft beverages, offering service members and civilian personnel a quick, recognizable, and craveable dining option. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain serves more than over 100,000 hot dogs a day and continues to benefit from consumer demand for familiar, comfort-food favorites.

"Opening our first restaurant on a military base is an exciting milestone for our brand and another example of how Wienerschnitzel can thrive beyond the traditional restaurant model," said David Winter, Chief Development Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "Whether it's a Walmart, travel center, or military installation, we're finding new ways to meet consumers where they already are while creating additional growth opportunities for current and future franchise partners."

Consumers are increasingly seeking recognizable brands in the places they already live, work, shop, and travel. Wienerschnitzel's flexible development model is designed to meet this shift in consumer behavior through both traditional and non-traditional formats, including freestanding drive-thrus, conversions, endcap and in-line locations, as well as retail, military, travel, and other high-traffic environments. This adaptability allows franchisees to pursue multiple pathways for growth, unlock real estate opportunities that may not fit traditional restaurant concepts, and scale the brand across a variety of trade areas and venue types.

Wienerschnitzel currently operates 340 franchised restaurants across 13 states, with more than 30 additional units in development nationwide. The brand is actively seeking experienced multi-unit operators, developers, and partners interested in growing with a differentiated concept that offers multiple pathways for expansion.

To learn more about franchising with Wienerschnitzel, visit www.wienerschnitzelfranchise.com.

FAQs

What makes this opening significant?

This is Wienerschnitzel's first restaurant located on a U.S. military installation and represents a major milestone in the brand's expansion beyond traditional restaurant formats.

Where is the restaurant located?

The restaurant is located within the Navy Exchange complex at Naval Base San Diego, 2260 Callagan Highway, Building 3187A, San Diego, California, through a contract with NEXCOM.

How does this fit into Wienerschnitzel's growth strategy?

The opening supports Wienerschnitzel's strategy of expanding into retail, military, travel, and other high-visibility environments that complement its traditional restaurants and introduce the brand to new audiences.

Why is Wienerschnitzel expanding beyond traditional restaurants?

Consumers increasingly seek convenient, on-the-go dining options in places they already visit. Wienerschnitzel's flexible formats allow the brand to serve guests in retail centers, military bases, travel destinations, and other high-traffic environments while creating new opportunities for franchise growth.

What menu items will be available?

Guests will be able to enjoy Wienerschnitzel favorites, including Chili Cheese Dogs, Junkyard Dogs, Chili Cheese Fries, Corn Dogs, Burgers, Jalapeno Poppers and soft beverages.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, California, Wienerschnitzel is one of the iconic pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain serves more than over 100,000 hot dogs a day and operates on a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," giving back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Tustin, CA, Galardi Group Inc. franchises 340 Wienerschnitzel restaurants in 13 states. The Galardi Group is also the parent company and franchisor of Hamburger Stand and Tastee Freez, LLC. Visit Wienerschnitzel's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube to learn more.

SOURCE Wienerschnitzel