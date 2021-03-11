Wienerschnitzel Shakes Things Up By Adding Unique Flavors of New OREO Cookie Shakes to its Delicious Dessert Menu
Creamy Soft Serve + OREO Cookies + Strawberry, Chocolate or Mint = A "batch" made in heaven
Mar 11, 2021, 10:00 ET
IRVINE, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Things are shaking up at Wienerschnitzel! The largest hot dog chain in the world has once again partnered with OREO, the iconic chocolate cookie, to create new OREO Cookie shake flavors. In addition to its tasty OREO Cookie Chocolate Shake, the chain introduced a berry creamy OREO Cookie Strawberry Shake and refreshingly cool OREO Cookie Mint shake to the mix. Now that's a batch made in cookie heaven! But hurry, this delectable, mouthwatering lineup will only be available for a limited time so pick one up today.
"Our OREO Cookie Shakes are delicious," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "It's awesome getting these new flavors of OREO Cookie as a soft serve shake."
To find a Wienerschnitzel location near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool.
About Wienerschnitzel
Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 328 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand.
