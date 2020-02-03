Wienerschnitzel to Build Playsets for Three Children Battling Life-Threatening Illness in Arizona

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volunteers from Wienerschnitzel , home of America's favorite Chili Dog, will be joining Roc Solid Foundation on February 6, 7 and 8th to help build custom backyard playsets for three local children battling life-threatening illnesses. Five-year-old Nyjah from Phoenix, 5-year-old Andrea and 3-year-old Erza both from Buckeye, are living with illnesses that weaken their immune systems preventing them from playing in most public settings.

"The sound of a child's laugh is so precious, and there's nothing better than knowing you had a part in making them happy," said Karen Galardi, Corporate Community Relations & Giving for Wienerschnitzel. "We're thrilled to partner with Roc Solid to provide these amazing children a fun safe environment where they can run, laugh and play."

BUILD SCHEDULE:

8:30 a.m. Build begins

Build begins 12:30 p.m. Playground Reveal & Lunch

Playground Reveal & Lunch Thursday, February 6 : Andrea

: Andrea

Friday, February 7 : Nyjah

: Nyjah

Saturday, February 8 : Ezra

The initiative to build these playsets was coordinated by Galardi and Eric Newman, Chief Play Officer at the Roc Solid Foundation. Founded in 2009 by Newman, a pediatric cancer survivor, Roc Solid Foundation supports children battling cancer and their families through the power of play. Play It Forward is their flagship program where they build playsets and remodel bedrooms, so far constructing over 100 projects throughout the United States.

For more information about Wienerschnitzel, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com and to learn more about the Roc Solid Foundation, visit www.rocsolidfoundation.org.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel ( www.wienerschnitzel.com ) is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 325 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group Inc, which is parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC.

