Wienerschnitzel's Three Delicious New Internationally-Inspired Chili Cheese Fries Have Arrived & They're Packed with Flavor
Swing By Wienerschnitzel on May 1st, Present the Digital Coupon to Get a FREE Chili Cheese Fries From Around the World with Purchase
Apr 30, 2021, 08:00 ET
IRVINE, Calif. , April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready to take your taste buds on a delicious, flavor-filled adventure? Cruise to your nearest Wienerschnitzel to try the new Chili Cheese Fries from Around the World featuring globally-inspired flavors! The world's largest hot dog chain traveled the world to create three delectable new Chili Cheese Fries including the savory Aussie Chili Cheese Fries, loaded with jalapeño slices, grilled onions, chopped bacon and tangy horseradish aioli. The Cabo Chili Cheese Fries brings some heat to the trio with jalapeño slices, diced onions, fresh chopped tomato, green pepper hot sauce and delicious cheddar cheese sauce. Last, but certainly not least, the flavorful Texas Chili Cheese Fries offers the perfect combination of sweet and tangy with BBQ sauce, chopped bacon and grilled onions. Can't decide which one to try first? Don't trip! Jet to your nearest Wienerschnitzel on May 1st and receive a FREE Chili Cheese Fries from Around the World with any purchase. Just present this coupon > https://www.wienerschnitzel.com/coupon/free-chili-cheese-fries-with-any-purchase-may-1st-2021/
"The new Chili Cheese Fries from Around the World are unique, flavorful and all-around delicious," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "If you love trying incredible new foods, these menu items are for you."
To find a Wienerschnitzel location near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool.
About Wienerschnitzel
Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 328 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand.
