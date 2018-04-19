Wild & Wolf Recalls Petit Collage Children's Toy Xylophones Due to Choking Hazard

Name of Product: Petit Collage musical jumbo wooden xylophones

Hazard: The ball on the end of the toy xylophone beater stick can separate, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy xylophone beater sticks away from children, stop using them and contact Wild & Wolf for a free replacement beater stick.

Consumer Contact:

Wild & Wolf toll free at 855-215-5879 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.petitcollage.com and click on "Product Safety" or www.wildandwolf.com and click on "Product Safety News" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 2,900 (In addition, about 240 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves Petit Collage musical jumbo wooden xylophones. They are musical instrument toys for children. The recalled toy xylophone has a wooden base shaped like the profile of an elephant with five different colored metal keys and a wooden beater stick with a red wooden ball attached to one end. The beater stick measures about 5 5/8 inches long by 3/4 inches wide. "Petit Collage" and "TT.1902.0617" are printed on the bottom back of the xylophone. Only xylophones with this letter/number combination are included in the recall.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received one report of the ball separating from the beater rod and one report of the ball being loose. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Barnes & Noble, Patina, Urban Outfitters stores and other stores nationwide and online at PetitCollage.com and other websites from August 2017 through February 2018 for about $24.

Importer: Petit Collage, of San Francisco, Calif.

Distributor: Wild & Wolf, of U.K.

Manufacturer: Ningbo Tooky Toy Co. Ltd, of China

Manufactured in: China

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2018/66524r-eng.php

Photos available at: https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Wild--Wolf-Recalls-Petit-Collage-Childrens-Toy-Xylophones-Due-to-Choking-Hazard

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

