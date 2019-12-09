Wild Florida Announces Grand Opening of Drive-thru Safari Park

Inside the Drive-Thru Safari Park, guests will be able to see more than 100 exotic animals and native Florida wildlife like giraffes, elk, bison, cracker cows, zebras, watusi, and oryx, to name a few. The park contains a massive pond dedicated exclusively as a home for all "nuisance" alligators, trapped by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's (FWC) SNAP program. Guests can also stop and hand feed beautiful giraffes for a once in a lifetime experience on a feeding platform high above the Safari Park.

As added value, Safari Park tickets include FREE admission to the Wild Florida Gator Park full of tropical birds, lemurs, crocodiles, petting zoo, albino gators, sloths, Crusher the monster alligator and much more. With over 200 native and exotic animals, there is something for everyone! Discover the Hawk Swamp boardwalk through a pristine Florida cypress swamp ecosystem and enjoy fun, educational shows the whole family will love.

Additionally, by Spring 2020 Wild Florida plans to construct a world class zipline through the safari park that spans across untouched cypress swamps, animal exhibits and scenic landscapes. Also, the original gift shop at Wild Florida will undergo a major renovation that includes a second story addition and doubling the floor space.

Wild Florida, which opened on Lake Cypress in Kenansville in 2010, focuses on educating individuals on Central Florida's natural resources. The Wild Florida team is dedicated to protecting, conserving, and enhancing Florida's diverse ecosystem to ensure that future generations can enjoy the wonders of Wild Florida.

