Wild Florida Brings First Giraffe in Osceola County History

The reticulated giraffe is two years old and weighs 2,000 pounds. The giraffe currently measures in at 13 feet tall with the potential to grow up to 18 feet tall as he ages. Wild Florida acquired the giraffe from another facility with a surplus of giraffes and introduced him into their Drive-Thru Safari Park on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. A naming contest on social media will be coming soon. He will be joined by another male giraffe in a matter of days and there are plans to introduce a female giraffe in 2020. Not only is this giraffe the first of its kind to move into Osceola County but it will be one of more than 100 new exotic animals moving into the Park later this year.

Inside the Drive-Thru Safari Park, guests will be able to see more than 100 exotic animals and native Florida wildlife like white-tailed deer, bison, cracker cows, zebras, watusi, and oryx, to name a few. Wild Florida will also build a massive pond inside the Drive-Thru Safari Park dedicated exclusively as a home for all "nuisance" alligators, trapped by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's (FWC) SNAP program, that would otherwise be euthanized due to their loss of natural fear of humans. Wild Florida will take any size alligator trapped by FWC and give them a wonderful natural habitat to live out their lives.

Since opening in 2010, it has been a dream of the Wild Florida team to obtain a giraffe. Co-owner Daniel Munns explained, "We are always trying to think of bigger and better things for our guests at Wild Florida and what is bigger and better than a giraffe!? Everyone loves giraffes!"

Admission to Wild Florida's Gator Park is only $10 for adults; Florida residents receive a fifty-percent discount year-round. Admission to the Park is free for any guest who purchases a Wild Florida airboat tour or animal encounter. Learn more about Wild Florida's offerings at WildFL.com .

Wild Florida, which opened on Lake Cypress in Kenansville in 2010, focuses on educating individuals on Central Florida's natural resources. The Wild Florida team is dedicated to protecting, conserving, and enhancing Florida's diverse ecosystem to ensure that future generations can enjoy the wonders of wild, native Florida.

