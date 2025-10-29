AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

“Wild Thoughts” marketing campaign for the new 2026 Jeep® Grand Cherokee lets animals do the talking (Jeep® brand)

The legendary off-road brand's campaign turns the microphone over to wild animals (including a cameo appearance by Bigfoot) to share their unfiltered reviews of the new 2026 Jeep® Grand Cherokee standout features

Each scene humorously highlights the vehicle's capability and comfort, while falling in step with the brand's adventurous roots

Long-form video can be viewed on the Jeep brand's YouTube channel

15- and 30-second cutdowns will run across the brand's social media channels, including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter/X

AI-generated visual content with wild animals created by 1986 Studios

The most awarded SUV ever and most luxurious in its class, the new 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee was revealed to the world this week

"Wild Thoughts," the new marketing campaign from the Jeep® brand, reintroduces the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee – the most awarded SUV ever – through creative developed specifically for social media content. Blending humor and craftsmanship, the two-plus-minute "Wild Thoughts" film turns the spotlight over to nature's own critics – talking animals who deliver unfiltered reviews of the Grand Cherokee's standout features.

From mountain lions, moose, squirrels and bears to owls, turtles, wolves and geese, the animals provide their own unique perspective on the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee, the most luxurious SUV in its class, from its three-row seating, heated front- and second-row seats, premium 19-speaker audio system, real walnut wood trim, 2.0L Hurricane 4 Turbo engine, best-in-class second-row legroom, driving range of 529 miles, most standard safety and security features in its class, and class-exclusive available, front passenger, interactive touchscreen display.

No animals were harmed in this film, which uses AI-generated visual effects created through 1986 Studios.

"Our 'Wild Thoughts' campaign for the new 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee was developed with a playful tone designed for social media consumption," said Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis. "In this instance, we decided to let nature do the talking for one of the world's most iconic adventure brands and the most awarded SUV ever, using humor to cleverly call out the Jeep Grand Cherokee's capability and luxury in a memorable way. While we launch with a long-form reveal video, the creative seamlessly allows shorter cut-downs to run across social media channels that will focus specifically on each animal/attribute of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, widening the scope and appeal of the campaign."

"With the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee's introduction, this brand continues to follow through on its four new products in four months strategy – the all-new Cherokee, new Grand Wagoneer and, soon, the Trail Rated, all-electric Recon," said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep CEO. "We continue to demonstrate how we stand out among the competition in every way and do it in a way that brings a smile to anyone who's ever been, or aspired to be, behind the wheel in any one of our iconic Jeep vehicles.

"This new campaign embraces everything that's great about the new Grand Cherokee, whether it's the 2.0L Hurricane 4 Turbo engine, best-in-class second-row legroom, driving range and so much more, we've got you, and the furry friends you invite along for the ride, completely covered."

The 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee is the second of four new vehicles launching from the Jeep brand in North America in the second half of this year, joining the all-new 2026 Jeep Cherokee, new 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer and all-electric Jeep Recon. Production of the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee will take place at both Stellantis' Detroit Assembly Complex Jefferson and Mack plants. Prices for the new Hurricane 4 Turbo-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee will be announced at a later date.

This campaign was created in partnership with Chicago-based advertising agency, Highdive.

The brand also recently launched a marketing campaign that gives consumers the chance to turn MONOPOLY Money into real savings. Through November 3, the brand launched its MONOPOLY Bonus Cash Allowance program in collaboration with Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company, where customers can bring $500 in MONOPOLY Money into dealerships to apply toward a new 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Last week, the Jeep brand revealed another social-media-only creative effort, "Family SUV," starring comedian Iliza Shlesinger for the new 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

