Tahoe Wildfire Pro Shop's Founder Expands Leadership Team With Two Industry Veterans

This three–way collaboration strengthens the region's proactive wildfire–risk–reduction efforts while supporting new construction and steady lumber supply.

Store Located at 811 Tahoe Blvd., Incline Village Will Open on June 1

SAN DIEGO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildfire Pro Shop has expanded its leadership team with two seasoned industry experts: a prominent custom home builder and the owner of one of Northern California's largest lumber operations.

Made with CitroTech

The company will open the first of many Wildfire Pro Shop locations on June 1, 2026, at 811 Tahoe Blvd., Incline Village. Each location is designed to teach and support affordable, proactive wildfire defense using CitroTech spray applications. Stores will provide spray equipment, CitroTech products, and hands–on expertise in real wildfire–risk reduction for property owners, groundskeepers, and builders.

With both the new Wildfire Pro Shop and RJ Dailey Construction's headquarters located along Tahoe Boulevard, Incline Village residents will soon see increased visibility and expanded community–focused wildfire–mitigation services. This three–way collaboration strengthens the region's proactive wildfire–risk–reduction efforts while supporting new construction and steady lumber supply.

Collectively, the partners bring more than 150 years of building–industry experience, aligning their work with the launch of Wildfire Pro Shops' Fire Risk Reduction Programs during the nation's 250th anniversary year.

Founder Steve Conboy is a nationally recognized, award–winning leader in early fire elimination and the inventor of CitroTech, the world's only EPA Safer Choice–certified fire–retardant product. Member Partner Bob Dailey is a leading custom home builder in the Tahoe region and the San Francisco Bay Area. Member Partner Wayne Withers owns and operates one of California's largest lumber yards, wall–panel plants, and roof–truss facilities, located 80 miles west of Tahoe.

A grand–opening celebration in Incline Village is planned for June 20th.

"We're dedicated to helping every property owner in these wildfire–prone regions reduce their risk of loss — and the anxiety that comes with all the news," Conboy said.

Please find story on IMPORTANT business that will help locals in Reno/Lake Tahoe on preparing for potential fires. Interviews with Steve Conboy can be arranged at:

619 708-6007

[email protected]

SOURCE Wildfire Pro Shop