Wildfire Systems and Bonfire Ventures Launch AI Club, a Monthly Show-and-Tell Series for Leaders and Builders Exploring AI

New monthly Zoom series where founders and operators across the Bonfire portfolio share what's actually working in AI, and stay a step ahead, together

SAN DIEGO and LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildfire Systems, a financial technology platform powering loyalty and reward programs, and Bonfire Ventures, a seed-stage venture capital firm backing AI-native, B2B technology companies, today announced the launch of AI Club: A Bonfire x Wildfire Show-and-Tell, a monthly series bringing together innovators, entrepreneurs, and curious minds to share what they are building, testing, and learning with artificial intelligence. The series starts June 5, 2026, 10:00 - 11:15am PT, via Zoom, and sessions will be held on the first Friday of each month.

AI Club is designed as a low-pressure, high-value gathering where participants share real work projects, personal experiments, workflow hacks, favorite tools, demos, or simply their curiosity. Open to leaders and employees across all Bonfire portfolio companies and friends of the Bonfire and Wildfire communities, the series is built on a simple premise: think book club, but for AI.

The series reflects a shared conviction between Wildfire and Bonfire that the most meaningful AI progress often happens in informal, peer-to-peer settings where practitioners compare notes, share failures alongside wins, and build on each other's ideas. By connecting two communities at the forefront of fintech, commerce, and venture-backed software, AI Club aims to accelerate practical AI adoption across the startup ecosystem.

"AI is moving fast enough that the most valuable thing any of us can do to drive innovation is compare notes in real time," said Tristan Barnum, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of AI Innovation at Wildfire Systems. "AI Club is that space. We are building it for the same reason we got into AI ourselves: because sharing what you know makes everyone better, and so often the best ideas come from unexpected places."

"The Bonfire community is full of founders and operators who are quietly building some of the most interesting AI applications we have seen," said Deb Goldstein, Head of Marketing and Platform at Bonfire Ventures. "AI Club gives them a recurring forum to surface that work, learn from peers across industries, and stay connected to what is actually working on the ground. We are thrilled to build this alongside the Wildfire team."

Attendance is by invitation, and anyone can visit https://www.wildfire-corp.com/ai-club-invite to request an invitation.

About Wildfire Systems

Wildfire, founded in 2017 in San Diego, powers white-label shopping rewards, retail media, and loyalty programs for financial services and technology partners. Its platform rewards consumers with cashback, coupons, and other benefits, driving sales for 50,000+ merchant programs in over 50 countries. Wildfire's AI platform, RevenueEngine, monetizes product and brand mentions within content. Ranked among the top fastest-growing companies in the Inc. 5000 in 2023 and 2024, and 2025. Learn more at wildfire-corp.com.

About Bonfire Ventures

Bonfire Ventures is a leading seed-stage venture capital firm backing AI-native B2B technology companies. With more than $1B in assets under management and deep experience helping founders navigate major technology shifts, Bonfire leads seed rounds and partners closely with a small number of companies each year, supporting founders from the earliest stages through scale. The firm's focused model gives founders access to senior, hands-on partners who bring pattern recognition, operating experience, and trusted support when the path forward is not obvious.

SOURCE Wildfire Systems