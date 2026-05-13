Wildfire's RevenueEngine Adds New AI Commerce Customers Henry Labs and Octogen

New customer deployments underscore growing demand for infrastructure that monetizes AI-powered shopping experiences

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildfire Systems Inc., an innovative financial technology platform that powers loyalty and reward programs and shopping companions, today announced that Henry Labs and Octogen have deployed Wildfire's RevenueEngine platform to monetize next-generation shopping experiences powered by their unique AI-driven commerce tools.

Henry Labs, the platform enabling embedded shopping for any app or site with just a few lines of code, is using RevenueEngine to monetize transactions driven through its AI-powered embedded checkout platform. The company enables brands and publishers to keep shoppers within a single, seamless flow, eliminating redirects while preserving tracking and commissions.

Octogen is building the foundational infrastructure for next-generation e-commerce by structuring and enriching product and brand data into a unified schema designed for intelligent discovery systems and agent-driven interactions. Its early reference experience, Cosimo, demonstrates how editorial curation and AI-powered search can work together across a multi-source product catalog. By integrating RevenueEngine, Octogen is able to monetize purchases driven by its discovery platform.

"AI is fundamentally changing how consumers discover and purchase products, with agents increasingly acting on behalf of users," said Jordan Glazier, CEO of Wildfire Systems. "But without a scalable, trusted monetization layer, companies building these experiences are leaving revenue on the table. RevenueEngine solves that by making it easy to monetize AI-driven commerce at scale with bank-grade tracking and attribution."

As AI rapidly evolves from experimental technology to core business infrastructure, companies building AI-driven commerce tools face a critical challenge: how to monetize the purchasing decisions their platforms influence. RevenueEngine addresses this gap by providing a seamless way to capture commission revenue from transactions generated by AI recommendations, agents, and intelligent discovery systems. It serves as the infrastructure layer for monetization in the AI economy, enabling companies to participate in this emerging value chain.

"Wildfire made it incredibly easy to integrate monetization directly into our checkout experience," said Phil Qiu, CEO at Henry Labs. "We can now deliver a frictionless, one-click purchasing journey while still capturing the value of the transactions we drive."

"RevenueEngine gives us access to a broad network of merchants, allowing us to monetize the full range of products surfaced by our platform," said Mahmoud Arram, Cofounder and CEO at Octogen. "It's a critical piece of our infrastructure layer as we build for a future where AI plays a central role in commerce."

With these new customer deployments, Wildfire continues to establish RevenueEngine as the monetization backbone for AI-enabled commerce. From embedded checkout to intelligent discovery and agent-driven purchasing, the platform enables businesses to capture revenue from the transactions they influence. As the first purpose-built platform to enable monetization for AI-generated content and agents, RevenueEngine ensures businesses powering AI-driven commerce can directly participate in the value they create.

More information on Wildfire's RevenueEngine can be found here.

About Wildfire Systems, Inc.

Wildfire, founded in 2017 in San Diego, powers white-label shopping rewards, retail media, and loyalty programs for financial services and technology partners. Its platform rewards consumers with cashback, coupons, and other benefits, driving sales for 50,000+ merchant programs in over 50 countries. Wildfire's AI platform, RevenueEngine, monetizes product and brand mentions within content. Ranked among the top fastest-growing companies in the Inc. 5000 in 2023 and 2024, and 2025. Learn more at wildfire-corp.com.

SOURCE Wildfire Systems