Wildfire Systems to Power Affiliate Monetization for Credit Key's B2B Marketplace

Partnership enables Credit Key to add thousands of merchants to its B2B marketplace, creating a new revenue stream while helping brands reach high-value buyers

SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildfire Systems Inc., an innovative financial technology platform that powers loyalty and reward programs and shopping companions, today announced that Credit Key, a B2B payments and financing platform, has partnered with Wildfire to power monetization for the transactions originating from its growing B2B marketplace.

Digital marketplaces are rapidly becoming the primary channel for B2B commerce. Industry data shows marketplace platforms account for approximately 65% of B2B ecommerce market share, representing an estimated $21.3 trillion in annual transaction value. With typically higher average order values than consumer transactions, B2B marketplaces present significant revenue opportunities for both merchants and platform operators.

Through the partnership, Credit Key is integrating Wildfire's top merchants who service a B2B audience, including brands such as Sam's Club, Best Buy, Faire Wholesale, and BulkOfficeSupply, into its existing marketplace of deals, enabling Credit Key to earn affiliate commissions on purchases its platform refers to participating merchants. At the same time, merchants gain access to a targeted B2B buyer audience supported by Credit Key's flexible financing solutions at checkout.

The leading provider of B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL), Credit Key is the first U.S.-targeted B2B marketplace to integrate affiliate commerce infrastructure, expanding merchant access while creating a performance-based revenue stream tied directly to the sales it drives.

"Credit Key is redefining how B2B marketplaces monetize by tying revenue directly to the transactions they drive," said Jordan Glazier, CEO of Wildfire Systems. "By combining financing with commerce infrastructure, they're increasing purchasing power for buyers while creating a built-in, performance-based revenue stream."

"Wildfire's merchant network significantly strengthens the value we can offer our customers," said John Tomich, CEO and Founder of Credit Key. "By expanding the number of merchants available in our marketplace and enabling us to earn commissions on referred sales, we're building a more powerful ecosystem for B2B buyers and creating a new revenue stream aligned with the growth of our platform."

More information on Wildfire's branded Shopping Portals can be found here. Merchants interested in joining the Credit Key marketplace through Wildfire can learn more at: https://www.wildfire-corp.com/advertiser-network

About Wildfire Systems, Inc.

Wildfire, founded in 2017 in San Diego, powers white-label shopping rewards, retail media, and loyalty programs for financial services and technology partners. Its platform rewards consumers with cashback, coupons, and other benefits, driving sales for 50,000+ merchant programs in over 50 countries. Wildfire's AI platform, RevenueEngine, monetizes product and brand mentions within content. Ranked among the top fastest-growing companies in the Inc. 5000 in 2023 and 2024, and 2025. Learn more at wildfire-corp.com.

About Credit Key

Credit Key is a B2B payments and financing platform that helps merchants increase conversion and order size by offering flexible payment options at checkout. Built for modern B2B commerce, Credit Key integrates seamlessly into existing eCommerce and sales workflows, enabling buyers to access net terms and flexible repayment options. Learn more at www.creditkey.com.

SOURCE Wildfire Systems