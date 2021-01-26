Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer Elects Lisa A. Gorab as President and Managing Director

"Lisa is an accomplished leader who has made exceptional contributions to the evolution of Wilentz and the premier service we provide to our clients. We are confident that Lisa will continue to advance Wilentz's strategic plan and we look forward to our continued growth under her vision and leadership," said Molloy.

As President and Managing Director, Gorab looks forward to leading Wilentz into the future, honoring its traditions and advancing the practice through diversity, inclusion and technology initiatives. "I am honored to have been elected as President and Managing Director, and appreciate the trust my peers have placed in my leadership. I am proud of our firm's century-long history but even more proud of how, every day, we provide our clients with the legal advocacy that helps them achieve their goals," said Gorab. "My focus is to build upon the excellent service of Brian and so many others as we evolve in this uncertain post-COVID era."

As Chair of the firm's public finance practice and as a shareholder since 1997, Gorab has made significant contributions to the growth and prosperity of the Wilentz firm. As a prominent attorney who practices at the forefront of public finance law, Gorab serves as bond counsel to government agencies and authorities, municipalities, counties, improvement authorities and school districts throughout New Jersey. Global financial data company Refinitiv has ranked Wilentz among the most active law firms in New Jersey for bond transactions since 2015.

Over the years at Wilentz, Gorab has served in several senior leadership capacities, including as Treasurer, Vice President, and Chair of the Diversity Committee. Most recently, she served as Assistant Managing Director, where she played a leading role in navigating the impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency on the firm and its clients. "The pandemic continues to test us in new ways," Gorab commented, "But seeing our dedicated people come together to serve our clients has been inspiring and we continue our passion to provide the highest level of service, despite this new normal," she added.

About Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A.

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. is one of the largest and most successful law firms in New Jersey, offering legal services to corporate, individual and governmental clients in almost every area of the practice of law. Wilentz lawyers have practiced at the forefront of landmark cases, regulatory matters and high-profile transactions since its founding by David T. Wilentz, who served as the New Jersey Attorney General from 1934 to 1944. The firm is based in Woodbridge and has offices in Eatontown, New York City and Philadelphia. For more information about Wilentz, visit www.wilentz.com.

