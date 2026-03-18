Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. Welcomes Alexander Hemsley III to the Firm

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. is pleased to announce that Alexander Hemsley III has joined the firm as a Shareholder in its Woodbridge office.

Mr. Hemsley is a member of the firm's Business and Commercial Litigation team, where he represents clients in a wide range of complex civil litigation matters in both state and federal courts. His practice focuses on labor and employment disputes, environmental litigation, and redevelopment and land use matters. He has extensive experience handling claims under ERISA, the Taft-Hartley Act, CERCLA, RCRA, and the New Jersey Spill Compensation and Control Act.

In addition, Mr. Hemsley has handled numerous complex commercial disputes and appellate matters, representing businesses, organizations, and individuals in high-stakes litigation. His work often involves navigating complicated regulatory frameworks and statutory schemes while helping clients resolve challenging legal issues.

"We are happy to welcome Alex to the firm," said Ed Kole, Chair of the Business and Commercial Litigation team. "Alex strengthens the team's ability to serve clients facing complex commercial disputes, and is a welcome asset to the department."

Mr. Hemsley's arrival reflects the firm's continued commitment to expanding its litigation capabilities and providing strategic counsel to clients across a broad range of industries.

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. is one of the largest and enduring law firms in New Jersey, offering legal services to corporate, individual and governmental clients in almost every area of the practice of law. Wilentz lawyers have practiced at the forefront of landmark cases, regulatory matters and high-profile transactions since its founding by David T. Wilentz in 1919. The firm is based in Woodbridge and has offices in Perth Amboy, Red Bank, New York City, and Philadelphia. For more information about Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A., visit www.wilentz.com.

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SOURCE Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A.