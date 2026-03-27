Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. Welcomes Roberto J. Benites to the Firm

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. is pleased to announce that Roberto J. Benites has joined the firm as Counsel in its Workers' Compensation Team in the Woodbridge office.

Mr. Benites returns to Wilentz, where he began his legal career, bringing more than 25 years of experience representing injured workers across New Jersey in all aspects of workers' compensation matters.

Throughout his career, Mr. Benites has litigated trials involving claims for permanent disability benefits, death benefits on behalf of dependents of workers who died as a result of work-related causes, and motions seeking medical and temporary disability benefits. A fluent Spanish speaker, Mr. Benites has built long-standing and trusted relationships representing members of New Jersey's Spanish-speaking community.

"We are all happy to welcome Rob back to the firm," said John Anzalone, Co-Chair of the Personal Injury and Workers' Compensation Teams. "Rob's experience and dedication to advocating for injured workers further strengthen our team's ability to pursue favorable outcomes for our clients."

Mr. Benites' return reflects the firm's continued investment in its Workers' Compensation practice and its commitment to serving injured workers throughout New Jersey.

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. is one of the largest and enduring law firms in New Jersey, offering legal services to corporate, individual and governmental clients in almost every area of the practice of law. Wilentz lawyers have practiced at the forefront of landmark cases, regulatory matters and high-profile transactions since its founding by David T. Wilentz in 1919. The firm is based in Woodbridge and has offices in Perth Amboy, Red Bank, New York City, and Philadelphia. For more information about Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A., visit www.wilentz.com.

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SOURCE Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A.