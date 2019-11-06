Wiley Partners With Editage to Enhance and Expand Services for Authors

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John Wiley & Sons Inc. is pleased to announce a new partnership with Editage, a leading global scholarly communications brand by Cactus Communications (CACTUS), to enhance and expand the services available from Wiley Editing Services. This partnership enables Wiley to provide comprehensive support to authors for publishing and promoting their research with an enhanced range of article preparation, journal selection, and article promotion services.

The new Wiley Editing Services website offers authors an improved design and a streamlined ordering experience, as well as seven new services. Apart from the popular Article Preparation Services, namely English Language Editing, Academic Translation, Figure Formatting, Journal Recommendation, and Manuscript Formatting, the new platform offers an extensive and robust Article Promotion services portfolio. This includes Conference Poster Creation, Cover Image Design, Infographic Creation, Lay Summaries, and Research News Stories along with professional Video Creation services to maximize the reach and impact of their research.

"Editage is committed to improving the global scholarly communication process. We are witnessing a rapid change in the way research is being communicated. The recent innovations in our article promotion portfolio are opening up opportunities for authors to communicate their research in newer, more powerful formats and magnify the impact of their research. We are proud to partner with Wiley and are ready to launch a bouquet of high-quality pre- and post-publication services to support their global author communities," said Nikesh Gosalia, Senior Vice President, Global Academic and Publisher Relations, Editage.

"We are very excited to partner with Editage," said Judy Verses, executive vice president, Wiley Research. "They are a trusted supporter of research authors, and we share in the belief that researchers have to be at the center of what we do. We look forward to working together to help authors be more successful on their way to publication and help them share their research as widely as possible."

About Editage, Cactus Communications

Founded in 2002, Editage is a leading consumer technology business helping researchers improve the speed and impact of their research. Editage has served over 250,000 researchers and doctors across 173 countries and has transformed over one million research papers across 1,200 disciplines. Editage is a division of Cactus Communications (CACTUS), a global science communication organization that collaborates with STEM, life sciences, social sciences, and humanities researchers, universities, publishers, and organizations to accelerate research impact. CACTUS develops products and solutions that serve significant scientific needs: Cactus Life Sciences helps life sciences organizations with content strategy development, communication, and dissemination. Impact Science and PubSURE support societies, publishers, and universities take the world's most important research to a wide global audience. These solutions are powered by machine learning and AI solutions designed at Cactus Labs. CACTUS also incubates early stage start-ups that have a common mission to solve problems in science and technology communication.

CACTUS is an international enterprise, with offices in Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai, Beijing, London, Princeton, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Singapore; a workforce of over 3,000 experts from around the world; and customers from over 170 countries. CACTUS has been consistently ranked as a Great Place to Work, with its best annual ranking of #1 in 2017.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms, and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

