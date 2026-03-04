Wilford K. Gibson, MD, FAAOS, Named 94th President of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

NEW ORLEANS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) announced Virginia orthopaedic surgeon Wilford K. Gibson, MD, FAAOS, as its new president. Dr. Gibson will assume the position following the AAOS 2026 Annual Meeting in New Orleans. The new role marks Dr. Gibson's third year of a four-year term of volunteer service on the Board of Directors, having previously served in the roles of first and second vice president.

"It is a privilege to serve as president of the AAOS," said Dr. Gibson. "AAOS is strongest when we work together to engage our members, serve our profession, and advocate for our patients. I look forward to leading with a service-driven mindset that strengthens our culture, amplifies our collective voice, and advances excellence in musculoskeletal care."

Dr. Gibson brings more than a decade of leadership experience within the AAOS, including service as chair of the Board of Councilors (BOC) from 2014-2015, chair of the Advocacy Council from 2017-2021, and most recently in the leadership line of the AAOS He also served on the Political Action Committee of the American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons (Orthopaedic PAC) for nearly a decade and was honored as the 2022 AAOS Congressional Ambassador of the Year.

Service-Driven Leadership

Dr. Gibson's commitment to leadership and patient care began with his distinguished service in the U.S. Navy. After completing his surgical internship at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP), he served aboard the USS Nassau for Caribbean and Mediterranean deployments. His exemplary service was recognized with the Navy Commendation Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, National Defense Medal, Navy "E" and sea service ribbons.

Upon returning to NMCP, Dr. Gibson completed his orthopaedic residency and advanced fellowship training at Tampa General Hospital before leading the orthopaedic trauma service at NMCP. These formative experiences shaped his lifelong dedication to excellence in musculoskeletal care, mentorship, and service to both patients and the orthopaedic profession.

Improving the Standard of Care

Dr. Gibson served as chief of the Division of Orthopaedics at Eastern Virginia Medical School from 1994-2001, where he continues to teach and mentor students and future generations of orthopaedic surgeons. His leadership within the Virginia Orthopaedic Society earned him both the society's 2014 President's Award and 2015 Career Lifetime Achievement Award.

In civilian practice, Dr. Gibson is a partner at Atlantic Orthopaedic Specialists, specializing in patient specific and robotic hip and knee replacement with minimally invasive surgical techniques. He also serves as a volunteer team physician for Old Dominion University football and basketball programs.

"Orthopaedic surgery faces a complex, rapidly evolving landscape," said Dr. Gibson. "Building on my predecessors' strong foundation, I am eager to meet these challenges as opportunities to strengthen our profession, improve patient care, and advance musculoskeletal health together."

Dr. Gibson holds academic appointments as associate professor at Eastern Virginia Medical School and clinical assistant professor of surgery at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Md. He earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia and completed advanced fellowship training in AO/ASIF pelvis and acetabulum surgery at LA County-USC Medical Center.

