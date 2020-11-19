Wilhelmsen Chemicals Supports its Fluid Innovation with Infor

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor today announced that Wilhelmsen Chemicals AS — part of the Wilhelmsen Group, and a leading marine chemicals supplier — has chosen to deploy Infor CloudSuite Chemicals. The multi-tenant cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution is expected to go live in summer 2021. It will support mission-critical processes such as production, planning, supply chain management, distribution and financials across the organization. The project will be managed with the help of Infor partners LeanSwift and ERPkonsult.

The comprehensive CloudSuite from Infor will provide Wilhelmsen Chemicals with a full ERP specifically addressing the needs of a chemical company including real-time traceability capabilities across its supply chain, in addition to enhanced planning and control.

"We supply products to the consumer, industrial, offshore, marine and aviation markets through a selection of high-quality chemicals and rental fill, developed and produced at Kjøpmannsskjær, Nøtterøy, Norway," said Wilhelmsen Chemicals ERP manager Ørnulf Borander. "Through our research, development and supplier collaboration, we produce a wide range of products according to our in-house developed and others' formulations — all adapted to global standardized requirements. By combining the power of science and technology, Wilhelmsen is at the forefront of chemical innovation that results in better products for our customers."

"We decided we needed a cloud-based system that we could adopt out-of-the-box and benefit from as much chemical industry-specific functionality as possible. We do not want to customize our ERP software to fit how Wilhelmsen Chemicals operates. It was important for us that the system could support our future growth by providing us with new innovations and functionalities on an ongoing basis without disrupting our business."

Wilhelmsen Chemicals' current solution is coming to the end of its life, so the company had to find a new solution and partner. Wilhelmsen Chemicals conducted a thorough sourcing process involving multiple solutions, partners, external procurement consultants and legal teams. There were multiple potential solutions, but Infor's CloudSuite Chemicals stood out. After a deeper discovery, the outcome was a very high out-of-the-box fit for the industry with documented best practice processes in Infor's Implementation Accelerator to fit the chemical industry needs.

"With the new industry-specific solution for chemicals in place, we will be able to continue delivering on our promises to our customers as well as add more services and be an even more attractive partner to them. We are very pleased to have chosen Infor and have the Infor partners LeanSwift and ERPkonsult on board to help us implement the system to assist us reaching our goals and future growth," Borander said.

Erlend Skaar-Olsen, Infor country manager for Norway, added, "We are very proud to be working with Wilhelmsen Chemicals. In addition to being an outstanding Norwegian player in its industry with its regular product lines, Wilhelmsen is helping the broader society by providing valuable hand sanitizer during these difficult Covid-19 times. So, we're delighted we can help them grow their business and support society."

About Wilhelmsen Chemicals AS

Wilhelmsen Chemicals AS was established in 1965 and is among the world leaders within production and distribution of marine chemicals, as well as one of Scandinavia's largest manufacturers and private label distributors of industrial chemical/technical products. Wilhelmsen Chemicals offers a comprehensive range of quality chemicals under the brand names Blåtind and Cleanline, manufactured and distributed through its production facilities in eastern Norway. Its annual turnover was 755 million NOK in 2019. Wilhelmsen Chemicals Norge AS is fully owned by the Wilhelmsen group, which operates the largest maritime network on the planet, with over 2,200 locations worldwide. For more information, visit: https://www.wilhelmsenchemicals.no/

About LeanSwift AB

LeanSwift is a global leader in e-commerce and mobile solutions for Infor customers in fashion, distribution, food & beverage and manufacturing. LeanSwift makes its customers more profitable by streamlining processes, enhancing operational performance and providing fit-for-purpose solutions. Its team of consultants has had the privilege of working on a variety of projects all over the world. With their experience and 20 years in the field, they are experts and come highly recommended. The core of its business is providing business solutions and technical services for Infor M3, along with market-leading best-of-breed solutions to enhance the ROI of Infor M3. Visit https://www.leanswift.com/

About ERPkonsult AS

ERPkonsult AS is an Infor preferred delivery partner based in Oslo. Its employees have many decades of experience with Infor M3. Its main focus is to help organizations with their digital transformation and how to optimize their utilization of Infor M3 CloudSuite. Visit https://www.erpkonsult.no/

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com

