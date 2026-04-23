Wilks Development Welcomes Three New Retail Tenants at Firefly Park

Leasing momentum continues as phase-one retail surpasses 40% ahead of Fall 2027 debut.

FRISCO, Texas, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilks Development announced that Frenchie, Woodhouse Spa, and Second Rodeo Brewing will join TYLER'S at the Shops at Firefly Park, bringing the project's phase-one retail to 41% leased—totaling 46,000 square feet—with an additional 29% under LOI and lease agreements. Kobalt Investment Company represented Wilks Development in the transactions.

Leasing momentum continues at Frisco's Firefly Park, as phase-one retail surpasses 40% ahead of Fall 2027 debut. Post this A bird's eye view of Firefly Park in Frisco, Texas.

Frenchie, a concept from Travis Street Hospitality by renowned Dallas restaurateur Stephan Courseau and Daniele Garcia, will open its second location at Firefly Park. Known for its all-day approach to French-American dining, the eatery blends timeless comfort with casual sophistication.

"Firefly Park was an opportunity not to be missed. The vision of a high-end, family-oriented development in fast-growing Frisco checked all the boxes for our concept," said Stephan Courseau, founder of Travis Street Hospitality.

Second Rodeo will also debut its second North Texas location at Firefly Park. The brewery and bar garden concept, created by Jason Boso of Brain Storm Shelter, is known for live music, on-site brewing, and an approachable menu.

Woodhouse Spa, a premier luxury spa brand with more than 90 locations across 25 states, brings its resort-style wellness experience to Firefly Park. Offerings include spa treatments, advanced facials, full-body therapies, sleep-focused services, and nail care.

All three tenants are scheduled to open in Fall 2027 alongside Firefly Park's first phase, which will include retail, residential, office, and hotel components.

"With the addition of Second Rodeo, Frenchie, and Woodhouse Spa, we are continuing to curate a vibrant and intentional experience in Frisco," said Kyle Wilks, President and CEO of Wilks Development. "Firefly Park will be a place people return to again and again—whether to dine, unwind, connect, or explore."

Upon full buildout, Firefly Park will feature 4 million square feet of Class AA office space, 400,000 square feet of retail, dining, and entertainment, 1,200 hotel rooms, 230 townhomes, and 1,970 residential units, anchored by a 45-acre signature park with pond, trails, water features, and event programming.

For more information about Firefly Park and leasing opportunities, visit fireflypark.com.

About Firefly Park

Firefly Park is a 217-acre mixed-use development by Wilks Development in Frisco, Texas, designed as a modern live-work-play destination that connects people to nature, entertainment, and community.

Contact:

Nicole Ellis

Wilks Development

(817) 720-0821

[email protected]

SOURCE Wilks Development