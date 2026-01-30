"Will Shat?" Kellogg's Raisin Bran® and William Shatner Team Up to Tackle America's Fiber Gap

The high-energy, humorous commercial features Shatner in a high-tech command center, where he's tasked with bringing fiber to the masses. When "duty calls," Shatner drops into the action on Earth, appearing in the middle of a sports bar, a Gen Z house party with a Shih-Tzu named Will, and a parking lot tailgate party. At every stop, he delivers the ultimate gut health tool: the seven grams of fiber found in every bowl of Kellogg's Raisin Bran.

"We wanted to talk about a serious health gap in a way that actually felt relevant to people's lives," said Doug VanDeVelde, Chief Growth Officer for WK Kellogg Co. "By leaning into some fun wordplay with an absolute legend like William Shatner, we're making sure the message about fiber is impossible to ignore."

The campaign was directed by Terri Timely of Park Pictures. "We enjoyed working with the whole Vayner team," said the directing duo. "From the first call we were on the same page and we knew that we had a special spot. It was a delight working with Mr. Shatner. He was so impressive and brought more energy than we could've ever imagined."

Kellogg's Raisin Bran is stepping up to show fans that they don't have to accept gut regret as an inevitable part of celebration. High fiber cereals are a straightforward, delicious way to prioritize wellbeing and keep things moving during snack-heavy weekends and as part of a balanced daily routine.

The ad will air during the Big Game nationally across streaming (Peacock, NBC Sports app, NFL+) and in six regional markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Grand Rapids, Cincinnati and Fort Smith.

Watch the extended cut now on YouTube and follow Kellogg's Raisin Bran across social @raisinbran_us for more good gut content.

About WK Kellogg Co®

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. Through our sustainable business strategy – Feeding Happiness™ – we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact, while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information about WK Kellogg Co and Feeding Happiness, visit www.wkkellogg.com.

